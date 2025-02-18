Mamata Banerjee govt rolls out Rs 5,000 assistance for women: Who can avail, how to apply

With the 2026 assembly elections approaching, the West Bengal government has launched several schemes to attract voters. While Lakshmir Bhandar remains popular, a new scheme offers women Rs 5000. Learn how to apply.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 11:39 AM IST

The West Bengal government continues to introduce schemes for the welfare of the people of Bengal. Since coming to power, Mamata Banerjee's government has been implementing various schemes.

budget 2025
article_image2

So far, the most popular schemes are Kanyashree and Lakshmir Bhandar. Under Lakshmir Bhandar, general category women receive Rs 1000 and SC/ST women receive Rs 1200 monthly.

article_image3

This report discusses a scheme where applicants can receive up to Rs 5000. Today's discussion focuses on the government's 'Jago' project, offering up to Rs 5000.

article_image4

Women will receive this money monthly in their accounts. How?

The administration has decided to provide funds through the 'Jago' project. Around 1 million self-help groups will receive Rs 5000 under this project.

article_image5

The government has decided to provide a total of Rs 5,000 crore to self-help groups across the state.

