Mamata Banerjee govt rolls out Rs 5,000 assistance for women: Who can avail, how to apply

With the 2026 assembly elections approaching, the West Bengal government has launched several schemes to attract voters. While Lakshmir Bhandar remains popular, a new scheme offers women Rs 5000. Learn how to apply.

The West Bengal government continues to introduce schemes for the welfare of the people of Bengal. Since coming to power, Mamata Banerjee's government has been implementing various schemes.

So far, the most popular schemes are Kanyashree and Lakshmir Bhandar. Under Lakshmir Bhandar, general category women receive Rs 1000 and SC/ST women receive Rs 1200 monthly.

This report discusses a scheme where applicants can receive up to Rs 5000. Today's discussion focuses on the government's 'Jago' project, offering up to Rs 5000.

Women will receive this money monthly in their accounts. How? The administration has decided to provide funds through the 'Jago' project. Around 1 million self-help groups will receive Rs 5000 under this project.

The government has decided to provide a total of Rs 5,000 crore to self-help groups across the state.

