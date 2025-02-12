Mahila Sanman Yojana: Registration begins, women to receive Rs 2,100 monthly

Women over 18 will receive Rs 2100 per month under the Modi government's new Mahila Samman Yojana. The application process is entirely digital.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 8:38 AM IST

Mamata Banerjee's government launched Lakshmi Bhandar after coming to power. This allowance is for the women of the state. The government provides Rs 1000 to general caste women and Rs 1200 to SC or ST women every month.

Now the Modi government is coming to compete with Mamata's Lakshmi Bhandar. Mahila Samman Yojana is coming. This scheme has been launched so that the women of the country do not lag behind financially.

The government will give Rs 2100 per month under the Mahila Samman Yojana. Those above 18 years of age will get this benefit.

However, the entire process of Mahila Samman Yojana will be digital. This decision has been taken to maintain transparency and reduce harassment of people.

Mahila Samman Yojana has been launched to empower women. Modi will give Rs 2100 every month. Those who want to apply for Mahila Samman Yojana scheme, apply online.

Registration for Mahila Samman Yojana has started. Keep your documents like Aadhaar, PAN etc. with you while applying.

After registration in Mahila Samman Yojana, there will be verification. After passing this process, you will get Rs 2100.

