LIC smart pension plan EXPLAINED: Check eligibility, annuity options and more

The LIC Smart Pension Plan is designed for post-retirement benefits. It ensures guaranteed benefits regardless of market conditions. This plan caters to a wide range of retirement goals.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 22, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

LIC Smart Pension Plan

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced its latest offering, the Smart Pension Plan, primarily designed for post-retirement benefits. Catering to diverse financial needs, the plan suits both individuals and groups seeking a fixed income post-retirement.

The Smart Pension Plan is an immediate annuity plan ensuring guaranteed benefits on survival or death, irrespective of market fluctuations. With its varied annuity options and unique features, the plan is crafted to meet a wide array of retirement goals and financial circumstances.

budget 2025
article_image2

Features of LIC Smart Pension Plan

1. Eligibility Age

Minimum Entry Age: 18 years, helping young investors start planning for retirement early.

Maximum Entry Age: 65 to 100 years depending on the chosen annuity option, making the plan accessible to a wider audience.

2. Flexible Annuity Options

Policyholders can choose one of the following:

Single Life Annuity: Lifelong annuity payments for the policyholder.
Joint Life Annuity: Continued annuity payments for both primary and secondary annuitant (e.g., spouse).

3. Loyalty Incentives

Existing LIC policyholders and beneficiaries of deceased policyholders are eligible for higher annuity rates, rewarding customer loyalty.

article_image3

Flexible Annuity Payment Modes

4. Liquidity and Surrender Options

Partial or full surrender is allowed under certain conditions, providing policyholders with financial flexibility during emergencies.

5. Flexible Annuity Payment Modes

Policyholders can choose from multiple payment modes: monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, yearly. The installment amount is calculated based on the chosen mode.

6. Special Provisions for NPS Subscribers

National Pension Scheme (NPS) subscribers can opt for immediate annuity, ensuring a smooth transition to a steady retirement income.

article_image4

Available Facilities

7. Support for Dependents with Disabilities

The plan includes provisions for dependents with disabilities to receive long-term financial benefits, ensuring their well-being.

8. Policy Loan Facility

Loans can be availed after three months from the policy issuance date or after the free-look period, subject to the chosen annuity options.

article_image5

Plan Details

Minimum Purchase Price: ₹1,00,000

Maximum Purchase Price: No Limit

Minimum Annuity Amount:

Monthly: ₹1,000

Quarterly: ₹3,000

Half-Yearly: ₹6,000

Yearly: ₹12,000

Maximum Annuity: No Limit

Premium Payment Mode: Single Premium

Death and Survival Benefits

On survival of the annuitant

Benefit payouts depend on the annuity option chosen at the start of the policy. These options include regular payments for life or other benefits specified under the plan's terms.

On death of the annuitant (primary/secondary)

Upon the annuitant's death, the nominee or beneficiary receives funds based on the chosen option:

Lump-sum payment

Annuity installments

Liquidity or early annuity options

Annuity accumulation options

How to purchase the LIC Smart Pension Plan

The plan is easily accessible through multiple avenues:

Offline: Apply through LIC agents, intermediaries, Point-of-Sale Persons-Life Insurance (POSP-LI), and Common Public Service Centers.

Online: Directly through LIC's official website: www.licindia.in

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

Global Investors Summit 2025: Kerala gears Up for investment boom AJR

Global Investors Summit 2025: Kerala gears Up for investment boom

Indian banks brace for margin squeeze as RBI eyes more rate cuts AJR

Indian banks brace for margin squeeze as RBI eyes more rate cuts

India must focus on exports in electronics, chemicals, and energy to meet 2047 goal: Report AJR

India must focus on exports in electronics, chemicals, and energy to meet 2047 goal: Report

Expanding your business? Here's how a loan can fuel growth AJR

Expanding your business? Here's how a loan can fuel growth

Recent Stories

Gulveer Singh qualifies for World Championships in 5000m, becomes 1st Indian to run distance in sub-13 min snt

Gulveer Singh qualifies for World Championships in 5000m, becomes 1st Indian to run distance in sub-13 min

Champions Trophy: PCB break tradition, withholds free passes for mega event for the first time snt

Champions Trophy: PCB break tradition, withholds free passes for mega event for the first time

India Vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy: Sunny Deol to promote 'Jaat' during the match; read on RBA

India Vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy: Sunny Deol to promote 'Jaat' during the match; read on

'Spoke to Air India immediately': Aviation Minister on Shivraj Singh Chouhan's complaint of broken seat ddr

'Spoke to Air India immediately': Aviation Minister on Shivraj Singh Chouhan's complaint of broken seat

Stealing train bedding? Indian Railways imposes STRICT penalties! gcw

Stealing train bedding? Indian Railways imposes STRICT penalties!

Recent Videos

Minister Avinash Gehlot's 'Dadi' Remark on Indira Gandhi Sparks Chaos in Rajasthan Assembly

Minister Avinash Gehlot's 'Dadi' Remark on Indira Gandhi Sparks Chaos in Rajasthan Assembly

Video Icon
CM Yogi, JP Nadda Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj | Mahakumbh Mela 2025

CM Yogi, JP Nadda Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj | Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Video Icon
Panama Canal Welcomes Hoegh Aurora, the World’s Largest Car Carrier

Panama Canal Welcomes Hoegh Aurora, the World’s Largest Car Carrier

Video Icon
What to Know About the Election in Germany?

What to Know About the Election in Germany?

Video Icon
BJP Shows 'Connections' of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mani Shankar Aiyar to Pakistan

BJP Shows 'Connections' of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Mani Shankar Aiyar to Pakistan

Video Icon