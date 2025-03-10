LIC's New Jeevan Shanti Plan: Invest in THIS special plan for higher returns

Read Full Article

LIC's New Jeevan Shanti Plan offers guaranteed income with risk-free investment. It features monthly to annual investment options that are ideal for retirees and middle-aged individuals.

If you want financial security for the future, it is important to find safe investment opportunities. Retirees and middle-aged people can especially focus on these opportunities. LIC, one of India's most trusted insurance companies, has introduced the New Jeevan Shanti Plan to provide financial security for your future.

The biggest advantage of this plan is that it offers continuous and one-time investment opportunities. You can invest monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually as per your convenience. You can earn a guaranteed income for this in a timely manner. Many people want to invest but don't want to take risks. LIC has designed this plan to be risk-free. Good returns are also guaranteed. That's why this insurance plan is a great way to invest.

You can invest in this plan individually or jointly. The investment period is from 1 year to 5 years. The minimum investment required is ₹1.5 lakh, but there is no maximum limit. People aged 30 to 79 years can invest in the New Jeevan Shanti Plan. In some cases, there is also a chance to allow investment up to 80 years.

This LIC plan offers various investment opportunities. For example, let's see how much income you can get for a specific investment amount. Monthly Investment: ₹1,000/- or more Quarterly Investment: ₹3,000/- or more Half-Yearly Investment: ₹6,000/- or more Annual Investment: ₹12,000/- or more

To get ₹6 lakhs through LIC's New Jeevan Shanti Plan, which provides financial security, you need to invest as follows: Annual Investment: ₹38,400/- to ₹57,600/- Quarterly Investment: ₹19,200/- to ₹28,800/- Half-Yearly Investment: ₹9,600/- to ₹14,400/- Monthly Investment: ₹3,200/- to ₹4,800/-

LIC's New Jeevan Shanti Plan is suitable for those who want risk-free investments with guaranteed returns. This LIC plan guarantees income. It is not affected by market fluctuations. You can invest monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annually. It is a great way to maintain financial stability after retirement. Tax deductions can be availed under various sections of the Income Tax Act.

