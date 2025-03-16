LIC Bima Sakhi: Work part-time in your village and earn Rs 7,000/month

LIC Bima Sakhi: A fantastic employment opportunity for women. LIC offers the chance to earn ₹7,000 or more per month by working part-time while staying in your village. Let's find out the details.

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Mar 16, 2025, 11:58 AM IST

In villages, men go to nearby towns and cities for work. Many women stay at home. LIC brought an opportunity to earn in spare time. If you join as Bima Sakhi, earn up to ₹7,000/month.

article_image2

LIC aims to provide employment to women in villages. The aim is to enroll one lakh Bima Sakhi agents in a year. It provides livelihood and creates insurance awareness.


article_image3

What are the duties of Bima Sakhi? LIC provides policies to all. Bima Sakhi has to create awareness about insurance. Explain the benefits of LIC policy and get the policies done.

article_image4

Commission through policy enrollment Bima Sakhi LIC agents can earn commission. Salary is also given for 3 years. ₹7,000/month in 1st year, ₹6,000 in 2nd, ₹5,000 in 3rd. Plus commission.

article_image5

Can work at any time Bima Sakhis can work anytime. LIC provides training. Women (18-50 yrs) can apply. Must have passed 10th. Apply online with scanned documents.

