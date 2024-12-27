Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme: Key rules every woman in West Bengal must follow to unlock treasure on January 1

The West Bengal government has issued new guidelines for the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. Starting from the new year, women beneficiaries must comply with 16 guidelines, including linking Aadhaar cards with bank accounts, maintaining single accounts, providing age proof, and completing KYC. Non-compliance may result in discontinuation of benefits.

Mamata Banerjee's government has launched several welfare schemes and allowances. Allowances are provided for students, women, and the elderly in West Bengal, ranging from 1000 to 1500 rupees per month.

Lakshmi Bhandar is one of the most popular schemes of the Mamata Banerjee government. New guidelines have been issued for this scheme.

From the new year, women in the state will have to follow new rules. Non-compliance will lead to discontinuation of benefits.

To receive Lakshmi Bhandar benefits, your Aadhaar card must be linked to your bank account. You must have a single bank account. Those receiving funds in joint accounts will soon have their benefits discontinued.

You must provide age proof. This allowance is for women aged 25 to 60. If your age is outside this range, you will not receive the benefit.

Benefits may be discontinued if bank account KYC is not submitted. Complete this process promptly. Those receiving Lakshmi Bhandar benefits despite having a job or other government benefits will have their allowance discontinued.

The government has recently issued 16 guidelines. Non-compliance will result in discontinuation of Lakshmi Bhandar benefits.

