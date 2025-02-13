West Bengal Budget: No Lakshmir Bhandar update, CM Mamata Banerjee speaks out

The West Bengal state budget did not announce an increase in the Lakshmir Bhandar allowance, leading to disappointment among residents. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that Lakshmir Bhandar is a popular project with an expenditure of Rs 50,000 crore.

Updated: Feb 13, 2025, 8:56 AM IST

Since coming to power, the Mamata government has introduced several social welfare projects, benefiting everyone.

Various allowances have been introduced. The Mamata government provides allowances to school students, the elderly, and even housewives.

This list of allowances includes Kanyashree, Yuvashree, old-age allowance, widow allowance, and Lakshmir Bhandar.

The state budget was recently presented. Many hoped that the budget would announce an increase in the Lakshmir Bhandar allowance.

However, no such announcement was made. This means there is no increase in Lakshmir Bhandar for now, leading to disappointment among residents.

The Chief Minister made a special announcement to address the concerns of the residents. In a press conference after the budget, she commented on Lakshmir Bhandar.

She said, ‘Lakshmir Bhandar is a popular project. 22.1 million women receive Lakshmir Bhandar. The government spends Rs 50,000 crore. Other states, especially BJP-ruled ones, copy the Lakshmir Bhandar project.’ This expenditure is likely the reason for the lack of an increase in the allowance.

Lakshmir Bhandar is for the women of the state. Women between 25 and 60 years of age receive it. General caste women receive Rs 1000, and Scheduled caste women receive Rs 1200 under Lakshmir Bhandar.

Although not in this budget, the Chief Minister had previously announced a future increase in this allowance.

