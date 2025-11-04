Lakshmi Bhandar Post Office Scheme: Earn Rs 10,000 Monthly; Check Eligibility and Apply
It seems the Lakshmi's Bhandar scheme has now started at the post office. Just like you get a fixed amount of money every month in Lakshmi's Bhandar, women will get a crisp 10,000 rupees every month in this scheme too. Find out how to apply.
Lakshmi Bhandar
The postal department launched a new savings scheme for India's middle-class. Like Lakshmi's Bhandar, it offers monthly payouts, earning it a similar nickname.
Post Office Scheme
Due to low income, many middle-class families can't afford fixed deposits, leaving them with no savings post-retirement. This is often due to a lack of proper financial planning.
Post Office Recurring Deposit Scheme
Now, with the Post Office Recurring Deposit Scheme, saving just Rs 333 daily can yield a Rs 16 lakh return. This monthly savings plan is a great investment option. Find out how!
Annual Interest
This is a great scheme that offers an annual interest of 5.8% compounded. This means if you start saving even Rs 100 per month, you'll get a guaranteed return after a specific period.
Post Office RD Scheme
Get Rs 16 lakh with the Post Office RD Scheme! By investing just Rs 333 daily (about Rs 10,000/month), you can get a guaranteed return of Rs 16 lakh. Your annual savings will be Rs 1.20 lakh.
Deposit money
If you can deposit this money for a total of 10 years, your total deposited amount will be Rs 12 lakh. On top of that, you will receive Rs 4,26,476 in interest. So, in ten years, the total principal and interest will be over Rs 16 lakh.
Post Office Monthly Income Scheme
This RD Scheme's term is 5 years, but you can extend it to 10. With the returns, you could get about Rs 12,000 monthly via the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme.