Invest Rs 2,778 monthly, earn Rs 14.5 lakh in 5 years with THIS scheme!

Invest a nominal amount and receive monthly interest of Rs 4 lakh in just five years. This Post Office Time Deposit Scheme offers numerous benefits and a secure investment opportunity.

The Indian Postal Department launches new schemes for public welfare, benefiting ordinary and middle-class families. Being a government entity, the Indian Postal Department is highly reliable compared to private organizations, making it a preferred choice for investments.

The Post Office Time Deposit Scheme is a secure investment method operated through the Indian Post Office. Post Office Term Deposits offer terms ranging from one to five years, with interest rates varying based on the term chosen.

Interest rates for 2-year and 3-year term deposits are 7.0% and 7.1%, respectively. The 5-year term deposit offers the highest interest rate of 7.5%. Saving Rs 2,778 daily results in an investment of Rs 10 lakh after one year.

This investment yields Rs 4,49,948 in interest over five years, resulting in a total of Rs 14,49,948. Required documents? Aadhaar/Voter ID, address proof (utility bill/bank statement), passport-size photos, PAN card (or Form 60).

