International Women’s Day 2025: 5 inspiring leaders who are making a significant impact

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, we reflect on how women continue shaping industries, challenging norms, and driving meaningful change. Leadership today is no longer defined by titles alone—it is about resilience, vision, and the ability to uplift others while navigating complex challenges. Across beauty, hospitality, and business, women are making space for new ideas, breaking barriers, and fostering inclusive workplaces. Here’s a look at five inspiring leaders who are making a significant impact in their fields.

Harmeet Singh, Chief Brand Officer, The Body Shop (Asia South)

Harmeet Singh is a distinguished leader in the worldwide ethical beauty market. Harmeet leads the Marketing, Product, Digital, Creative, and CRM functions, ensuring that they are in sync with both global directives and local market realities. Harmeet's primary responsibilities include orchestrating compelling marketing campaigns, fostering creative synergy, cultivating multichannel strategies, and forging strategic alliances to increase brand visibility. Her support for women's empowerment originates from her conviction in self-determination and equal chances for everybody. Inspired by The Body Shop's history of environmental sustainability and social impact, she advocates for projects that align with Anita Roddick's vision of business as a force for good and are having a big influence in their sectors.

Swati Agarwal, Owner, Radisson Blu Udaipur Palace Resort & Spa

Swati Agarwal has played a pivotal role in transforming Udaipur into a premier destination for luxury hospitality. As the owner of Radisson Blu Udaipur Palace Resort & Spa, she introduced the city’s first international hotel chain, helping to elevate Udaipur’s profile on the global tourism map. However, Swati’s impact extends beyond hospitality. She is actively involved in social initiatives, particularly in the areas of education and women’s empowerment. Additionally, she has been vocal about the need for greater female representation in the workforce, advocating for policies that encourage women to take on leadership roles in traditionally male-dominated industries like hospitality.

Vidushi Goyal, Chief Marketing Officer, Swiss Beauty

Vidushi Goyal brings a wealth of experience in brand strategy and digital marketing, with a track record of scaling brands in the beauty and personal care sector. As the Chief Marketing Officer at Swiss Beauty, she leads the overall marketing strategy for the brand, overseeing key categories such as Swiss Beauty Craze and Swiss Beauty Select. Before joining Swiss Beauty, Vidushi played a crucial role in the success of Mamaearth, where she served as Vice President of Marketing. During her tenure, she helped the brand grow from a ₹100 crore ARR company to over ₹1,000 crore in just three years. Now, at Swiss Beauty, she is focused on expanding the brand’s reach and setting ambitious goals, including the company’s vision of becoming a ₹1,000 crore brand by 2026.

Rumi Ambastha, VP Marketing, Mila Beauté

With over 15 years of cross-industry expertise spanning beauty, FMCG, healthcare, and beverages, Rumi Ambastha is a marketing powerhouse. As VP of Marketing at Mila Beauté, she is driving brand growth through consumer-centric storytelling and digital-first strategies. A strong advocate for inclusivity in beauty, Rumi is committed to making high-quality beauty products accessible to all. Her leadership is a testament to how marketing, when done right, isn’t just about sales—it’s about shaping culture.



Prakriti Poddar, Global Head, Mental Health & Wellbeing, Roundglass Living

Prakriti Poddar is a purpose-driven mental health leader with over two decades of expertise. As Global Head of Mental Health & Wellbeing at Roundglass, she drives strategy and content for the Roundglass Living app, offering neuroscience-based plans for better well-being. A certified neurofeedback practitioner, clinical hypnotherapist, and transpersonal regression therapist, she blends therapeutic expertise with business innovation to advance mental health solutions. A vocal advocate against mental health stigma, Prakriti’s leadership and community work have earned her accolades like Most Promising Woman Leader in Mental Health, Holistic Support, and Wellness Model at the India Leadership Conclave and the Mental Health Leader Award at the India Health and Wellness Summit. Her mission: to foster a global dialogue on mental well-being and empower individuals to unlock their full potential.

