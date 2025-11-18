Inside Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murthy’s Bangalore, Simple & Humble House (PHOTOS)
In Narayana and Sudha Murty's Bangalore home, Infosys combines with the city and married life. In addition to Infosys, Narayana Murthy's story illustrates how Bangalore's ideals shape a leader's identity.

Bengaluru is often regarded as India's Silicon Valley. The story of N.R. Narayana Murthy, the founder and chairman emeritus of Infosys, one of the country's most iconic software companies, is inspiring. Murthy's life embodies a blend of ambition, innovation, and humility, all rooted in his connection to the city that shaped his journey.
Narayana Murthy's House In Bangalore.
Narayana Murthy's connection to Bengaluru began in 1961, when, as a 15-year-old, he first visited the growing neighbourhood of Jayanagar. Over the years, this neighbourhood became a pillar in his life.
While he could afford to reside in Bengaluru's most opulent neighbourhoods, Murthy picked a simple home in Jayanagar, where he has lived since the mid-1980s, reflecting his humble demeanour and grounded principles.
Murthy established Infosys at this time, viewing Bengaluru as a hub for technology talent. Infosys was one of the first corporations to recognise the city's potential, establishing facilities in what is now known as Electronic City.
Murthy's story is more than just about developing a software empire; it's also about keeping linked to one's roots. His Jayanagar house represents the principles that have shaped his life: simplicity, persistence, and humility.
These values not only built Infosys into a worldwide software powerhouse but also had a lasting impact on Bengaluru's evolution into a global IT hub.
While Narayana Murthy symbolises simplicity, his wife, Sudha Murthy, a renowned philanthropist and novelist, has a deep connection to Bengaluru. She made news in June 2020 when she purchased a premium home at Prestige Kingfisher Towers in Ashok Nagar.
This acquisition, while demonstrating the Murthy family's success, also underscores their deep ties to the city that has played a pivotal role in their journey.
UB City, one of Bengaluru's most affluent areas, with integrated office towers, Oakwood service apartments, and The Collection, a luxury shopping mall.
The Billionaires' Tower, also known as Kingfisher Towers, is a 34-story luxury residential project with 81 4 BHK apartments spanning three buildings on 4.5 acres. The residential construction averages 8,321 square feet.
The Prestige Group and Vijay Mallya's firm developed the site in 2010 as a joint venture. The luxurious flats were initially priced at ₹22,000 per square foot.
Realtors report that properties, initially priced at ₹20 crore, now fetch ₹30 crore and more, with an average monthly rental of ₹10 lakh for 8000 sq ft flats.
Sudha Murty, Murthy's wife, purchased a 23rd-floor property for ₹29 crore four years prior to the present acquisition.
According to reports, Karnataka Minister K.J. George's son, Rana George, is also an additional notable resident. Business leaders like Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon, Sachin Bansal of Flipkart, Ananth Narayanan of Mensa Brands, and Nikhil Kamath of Zerodha reside in affluent neighbourhoods. Residents pay around ₹5 lakh every quarter for maintenance.
A clubhouse, pool, and tennis courts are on the project's beautiful roof. The project contains a gym, spa, two pools onevery five stories, and other facilities.