Image Credit : Getty

Narayana Murthy's connection to Bengaluru began in 1961, when, as a 15-year-old, he first visited the growing neighbourhood of Jayanagar. Over the years, this neighbourhood became a pillar in his life.

While he could afford to reside in Bengaluru's most opulent neighbourhoods, Murthy picked a simple home in Jayanagar, where he has lived since the mid-1980s, reflecting his humble demeanour and grounded principles.