The British government introduced the Presidency Banks system after private banks failed. They set up the Bank of Calcutta in 1806. This became the Bank of Bengal in 1809. Later, they started the Bank of Bombay in 1840 and the Bank of Madras in 1843. These three main banks ran very well during the colonial rule. The British government then merged these three banks on January 27, 1921, to create the Imperial Bank of India. This Imperial Bank handled all central bank duties in our country until the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) started in 1935.