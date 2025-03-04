Indian whisky dominates: 5 brands secure spots in global top 10

Indian brands are leading in globally best-selling whiskies. Five Indian brands are in the top 10, showing the growing influence of Indian whisky.

Indian whisky brands are making their mark on the global stage, with five of the world's top 10 selling whiskies being Indian. Notably, no Chinese brand made it into the top 10. Furthermore, 8 Indian whisky brands are in the top 20, highlighting India's growing dominance in the global liquor market.

Did you know that the best-selling whisky in the world is an Indian brand? Indian whiskies have secured the top four positions in the global sales chart. In the top 10, there are five Indian brands, and the number of Indian whiskies in the top 20 rises to 8. India is a major market for whisky, and consumers are increasingly shifting towards premium brands. This has attracted the attention of international liquor companies looking to expand their business in India. Recently, the Indian government announced a reduction in tariffs on bourbon whisky imports from America. Countries like England and Australia are pushing for a reduction in import taxes on liquor to enter India's lucrative market.

According to the Brand Champions 2024 report, Indian brands occupied the top four positions in the list of best-selling whiskies in 2023: McDowell's - 31.4 million cases (1 case = 9 liters) were sold. It belongs to United Spirits Limited, a subsidiary of British multinational beverage company Diageo. Royal Stag - 27.9 million cases were sold. Officer's Choice - 23.4 million cases were sold. Imperial Blue - 22.8 million cases were sold..

Other brands in the top 20

Scotland's famous Johnny Walker is in fifth place with 22.1 million cases sold in 2023. Followed by: Jim Beam (America) - 17 million cases Suntory Kakubin (Japan) - 15.8 million cases Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey (America) - 14.3 million cases 8 PM Whisky (India) - 12.2 million cases Jameson (Ireland) - 10.2 million cases, ranked 10th. Indian brands in the top 20 Beyond the top 10, Indian brands continue to shine: Blender's Pride - 9.6 million cases sold, ranked 11th. Royal Challenge - 8.6 million cases sold, ranked 12th. Sterling Reserve Premium Whiskies - 5.1 million cases sold, ranked 16th.

Which comes first in the top 20?

Scotland dominates the top 20, with six brands including Ballantine's - 8.2 million cases, Chivas Regal - 4.6 million cases, Grandin - 4.4 million cases, William Lawson - 3.4 cases, Dever's - 3.3 million cases. Canada has two records: Crown Royal - 7.7 million cases and Canadian Club - 6 million cases. The growing preference for premium brands and the interest of global organizations indicate that the Indian whisky market is poised for even greater heights. Meanwhile, the absence of any Chinese brand in the top 10 further emphasizes India's dominance in this field.

