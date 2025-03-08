Indian Railways to launch first hydrogen train by March 31: Check route and features

Read Full Article

India's first hydrogen train is set to operate soon. This news article covers the complete details, including which state the train will run in.

India's first hydrogen train: Indian Railways is one of the largest rail networks in the world. More than 19,000 trains operate daily in the country. Millions of passengers travel on these every day. In India, trains running on diesel, and trains running on electricity are operated. Steam-powered trains are also operated in some places.

India's First Hydrogen Train

Meanwhile, a train running on hydrogen fuel is going to be introduced in India this month. This hydrogen train does not need petrol or diesel. These will be green trains that do not cause any pollution to the environment. Information has been released that India's first hydrogen train will run between Jind - Sonipat, which is 89 km in the Delhi division.

It is noteworthy that India's first hydrogen train has been manufactured by the Rail Coach Factory (ICF) in Perambur, Chennai. As far as the hydrogen train is concerned, it is capable of traveling at speeds ranging from 140 kmph to 200 kmph. These trains are manufactured with a capacity of 1500 horse power.