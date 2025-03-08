Indian Railways to launch first hydrogen train by March 31: Check route and features
India's first hydrogen train is set to operate soon. This news article covers the complete details, including which state the train will run in.
India's first hydrogen train: Indian Railways is one of the largest rail networks in the world. More than 19,000 trains operate daily in the country. Millions of passengers travel on these every day. In India, trains running on diesel, and trains running on electricity are operated. Steam-powered trains are also operated in some places.
India's First Hydrogen Train
Meanwhile, a train running on hydrogen fuel is going to be introduced in India this month. This hydrogen train does not need petrol or diesel. These will be green trains that do not cause any pollution to the environment. Information has been released that India's first hydrogen train will run between Jind - Sonipat, which is 89 km in the Delhi division.
It is noteworthy that India's first hydrogen train has been manufactured by the Rail Coach Factory (ICF) in Perambur, Chennai. As far as the hydrogen train is concerned, it is capable of traveling at speeds ranging from 140 kmph to 200 kmph. These trains are manufactured with a capacity of 1500 horse power.
Hydrogen train manufactured in Chennai
While hydrogen trains with 500 to 600 horsepower are operated in various countries of the world, it is a notable feature that trains with 1500 horsepower are to be operated in India. It is said that it will cost 80 crore rupees to build a hydrogen fuel train and the Indian Railways is planning to manufacture 35 hydrogen trains at a total cost of Rs 2,800 crore.
Countries where hydrogen trains operate
The hydrogen train built in India will have 10 train cars. While hydrogen trains operated in other countries have fewer cars, Indian trains have more cars. Globally, hydrogen trains are now being operated in England, China, Germany, France, and Sweden. It is noteworthy that India has now joined this list.