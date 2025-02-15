Indian Railways offers 50% discount for senior women, 40% for senior men; check eligibility

Indian Railways offers a 50% discount for women aged 58 and above, and a 40% discount for men aged 60 and above. Passengers can book tickets online or at railway counters.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 15, 2025, 11:17 AM IST

Indian Railways Senior Citizen Discount

Starting February 15, 2025, Indian Railways introduced a significant concession for senior citizens. Women aged 58 and above receive a 50% discount, while men aged 60 and above get a 40% discount. This initiative aims to reduce travel expenses for senior citizens who rely on lower incomes.

budget 2025
article_image2

Indian Railways

To be eligible, women must be at least 58 and men at least 60 years old. Only Indian citizens can avail of this offer. It applies to regular bookings, not Tatkal tickets. For online booking, visit the IRCTC website. Log in or create an account, fill in travel details. Select the "Senior Citizen Concession" option.

article_image3

Train Ticket Discount

Upload age proof, make payment, and download the ticket. Indian Railways provides several facilities to enhance senior passenger comfort. Priority seats are reserved in general compartments. Wheelchair assistance is available on request at major stations. Separate queues during ticket booking and check-in processes save time.

article_image4

IRCTC Online Portal

Furthermore, lower berths are prioritized in sleeper and AC coaches. This concession applies to Mail, Express, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto trains. Tickets can be booked via the IRCTC online portal or from railway ticket counters with valid documents like Aadhaar or Voter ID.

article_image5

Senior Citizen Concession

The primary goal is to provide financial relief to senior citizens reliant on lower incomes by making travel more affordable. This initiative is crucial for elderly passengers, often on tight budgets, significantly reducing their travel costs.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Gold outshines stocks: Delivers higher returns than US and Indian markets over 25 years AJR

Gold outshines stocks: Delivers higher returns than US and Indian markets over 25 years

Stock market mayhem: Investors suffer Rs 27 lakh crore loss in 8 trading sessions AJR

Stock market mayhem: Investors suffer Rs 27 lakh crore loss in 8 trading sessions

BSNL historic milestone: Telecom operator turns profitable after 17 years, posts Rs 262 crore profit in Q3 snt

BSNL's historic milestone: Telecom operator turns profitable after 17 years, posts Rs 262 crore profit in Q3

Mission 500 India, US set USD 500 billion trade target by 2030, launch strategic tech initiatives AJR

India-US aim for $500 billion trade by 2030, unveil strategic tech plans

Amid economic uncertainty, Gold to remain a key investment instrument in 2025: Report AJR

Safe haven in turbulent times: Why gold will be top investment in 2025

Recent Stories

How to become a commercial pilot in India iwh

How to become a commercial pilot in India

Chhaava, Deva to Sky Force: 2025's most impressive opening day hits NTI

Chhaava, Deva to Sky Force: 2025’s Most impressive opening day hits

Elon Musk fathered my child, claims influencer in shocking social media post ddr

Elon Musk fathered my child, claims influencer in shocking social media post

Dhoom Dhaam Twitter REVIEW: Yami Gautam-Pratik Gandhi's film sparks mixed reactions; Check

Dhoom Dhaam Twitter REVIEW: Yami Gautam-Pratik Gandhi's film sparks mixed reactions; Check

Kerala: Wayanad landslide-affected residents to protest loan-only rehabilitation plan, minister slams Centre dmn

Kerala: Wayanad landslide-affected residents to protest loan-only rehabilitation plan, minister slams Centre

Recent Videos

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

World Pulse | 'Zen Dog' Dino Helps Nervous Flyers at Skopje Airport

Video Icon
Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Top Movie Critics REVEAL Brave New World Flop

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Infographic Hub | Bird Flu Outbreak in US: How It Spreads? What are Symptoms?

Video Icon
Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Is 2060 Doomsday? Isaac Newton’s 1704 Letter Reveals SHOCKING Details

Video Icon
Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Kottayam Ragging Incident: SFI Protest Leads to Police Action

Video Icon