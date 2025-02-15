Indian Railways offers 50% discount for senior women, 40% for senior men; check eligibility

Indian Railways offers a 50% discount for women aged 58 and above, and a 40% discount for men aged 60 and above. Passengers can book tickets online or at railway counters.

Starting February 15, 2025, Indian Railways introduced a significant concession for senior citizens. Women aged 58 and above receive a 50% discount, while men aged 60 and above get a 40% discount. This initiative aims to reduce travel expenses for senior citizens who rely on lower incomes.

To be eligible, women must be at least 58 and men at least 60 years old. Only Indian citizens can avail of this offer. It applies to regular bookings, not Tatkal tickets. For online booking, visit the IRCTC website. Log in or create an account, fill in travel details. Select the "Senior Citizen Concession" option.

Upload age proof, make payment, and download the ticket. Indian Railways provides several facilities to enhance senior passenger comfort. Priority seats are reserved in general compartments. Wheelchair assistance is available on request at major stations. Separate queues during ticket booking and check-in processes save time.

Furthermore, lower berths are prioritized in sleeper and AC coaches. This concession applies to Mail, Express, Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto trains. Tickets can be booked via the IRCTC online portal or from railway ticket counters with valid documents like Aadhaar or Voter ID.

The primary goal is to provide financial relief to senior citizens reliant on lower incomes by making travel more affordable. This initiative is crucial for elderly passengers, often on tight budgets, significantly reducing their travel costs.

