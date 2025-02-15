India slashes bourbon whiskey tariffs from 150% to 50% amid strengthening US trade ties

As part of trade deal negotiations with the US, India has reduced import duties on Bourbon whiskey by 50%. This announcement comes ahead of Prime Minister Modi's discussions with President Trump.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Feb 15, 2025, 9:19 AM IST

Bourbon Whiskey Tariff Reduction

India prepares for a mega trade deal with the US, reducing import duties on Bourbon whiskey to 50%. The tariff reduction for Bourbon whiskey was announced on February 13, just before PM Modi's talks with President Trump. However, other alcoholic beverages see no reduction, remaining at 100%.

budget 2025
article_image2

PM Modi and President Trump

The US is the primary exporter of Bourbon whiskey to India, accounting for a quarter of such imports. Bourbon whiskey will now attract a 50% import duty.

article_image3

United States

Previously at 150%, the duty is now 50%. In 2023-24, India imported $2.5 million worth of Bourbon. Key exporters include the US ($0.75M), UAE ($0.54M), Singapore ($0.28M), and Italy ($0.23M).

article_image4

50% Customs Duty

India and the US aim to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030 and have announced plans for a trade deal to reduce tariffs and increase market access.

