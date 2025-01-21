Hyderabad Metro next? Bengaluru's fare hike raises questions

With escalating expenses tied to station and train maintenance, the introduction of dedicated women's coaches, and special provisions for senior citizens, the corporation said that the fare hike is inevitable.

Following the Karnataka government's decision to increase bus fares by 15 percent across all categories, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is now planning a substantial 43 percent hike in Metro fares. Officials have cited rising operational costs as the primary reason for the proposed increase.

BMRCL clarified that Metro fares have not been revised since the commencement of operations. With escalating expenses tied to station and train maintenance, the introduction of dedicated women's coaches, and special provisions for senior citizens, the corporation said that the fare hike is inevitable. The proposed revision is based on recommendations from the fare fixation committee.

Commuters express dismay:

The decision to increase fares has met with resistance from Metro commuters, many of whom argue that the hike will strain their budgets amid already rising transportation costs. Critics also question the timing of the decision, coming shortly after the bus fare revision.

Concerns in Hyderabad over similar moves:

The developments in Karnataka have sparked apprehension in Telangana, where the state government has implemented a free bus travel scheme for women. Commuters in Hyderabad worry that the Telangana government might similarly resort to increasing bus fares to offset the cost of the scheme.

Adding to these concerns is the possibility of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) following Bengaluru's lead. HMRL's Managing Director, NVS Reddy, had earlier revealed that the concessionaire, L&T, is grappling with massive annual losses amounting to Rs. 1,300 crore. The accumulated losses have reached Rs. 6,000 crore due to high-interest loans taken for the project's execution.

HMRL's financial struggles:

Speaking at the Comptroller and Auditor General's audit week programme in November, Reddy highlighted the financial strain faced by the Hyderabad Metro. The burden of debt and high operational costs have made profitability a challenging goal for the city's Metro system.

Implications for commuters:

The ongoing discussions and financial pressures on Metro systems across states underline the broader challenges of sustaining large-scale public transport projects. Commuters in Bengaluru and Hyderabad alike are bracing for potential fare hikes, which could significantly impact daily travel expenses.

