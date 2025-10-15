Image Credit : Getty

Across cities and towns, women are stepping up as pioneers in India’s digital payment revolution. From running businesses to handling personal finances, digital payments are giving women more control.

Nearly 9 in 10 women now prefer digital methods for online shopping.

80% of women entrepreneurs are running their businesses using UPI, digital wallets, or card payments.

UPI is the most popular choice (34%), followed by cards (20%) and wallets (8%).

For many women, digital payments aren’t just convenient, they’re empowering. 57% of women are actively managing their finances, while middle-class women gravitate toward UPI and wallets, and affluent women lean on credit cards.