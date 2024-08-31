Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to earn 1 Crore through Stock Market Investments; here are some smart tips

    Earning ₹1 crore is a dream for every middle-class person. But is it possible to earn ₹1 crore with a salary of a few thousand rupees? By following these strategies, you can easily accumulate ₹1 crore in your account without even realizing it. Let's find out how.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 1:08 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 1:08 PM IST

    Generally, wealthy individuals and celebrities earn crores of rupees per day. Their primary sources of income are industries, real estate, stock marketing, and films. The investments they make in these sectors bring them crores of rupees in a short period. However, it is very difficult for middle-class people to make huge investments in these sectors. That's why they have to compromise with what they have and cannot even try to fulfill their aspirations. However, by thinking smartly and investing their earnings every month, they can earn ₹1 crore in a short period.

    article_image2

    The sector we need to choose for this is the stock market. When it comes to the stock market, everyone thinks that most people lose money here. While there is some truth in this, many have now proven that investing in the right company, at the right time, and in the right place can easily yield double-digit returns. So, where should one invest in the stock market?

    article_image3

    When it comes to saving money, the first things that come to everyone's mind are banks and post offices. However, due to various reasons, they may not be in a position to offer high interest rates. Compared to RDs and FDs, long-term investments in equity mutual funds yield higher returns. For example, mutual funds that invest in companies listed on the Nifty-50 index offer good returns.

    article_image4

    Investment experts say that by investing in mutual funds through the State Bank of India, your small investment can turn into a huge amount in a specified time. They say that equity mutual funds are suitable for those who are looking for higher returns by investing with a long-term perspective. Being a public sector bank, State Bank has been serving the people for decades and is a trusted bank. Therefore, stock market experts say that investments in SBI are very safe.

    article_image5

    If you can invest ₹15,000 per month in equity mutual funds through SBI, it will become ₹1 crore in a short period. How is that possible? If you invest ₹15,000 per month in equity mutual fund schemes, it will give you a return of 12% per annum. This way, your investment will reach ₹1 crore in 211 months. This means it will become ₹1 crore in about 17 years and 11 months. If you invest ₹20,000 per month, you can earn ₹1 crore in just 185 months, i.e., 15 years and 4 months. If you invest as a fixed expense every month, this huge amount will be very useful to you and your family when needed.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Reward points, payment deadlines and more: Key credit card changes starting September 1 AJR

    Reward points, payment deadlines and more: Key credit card changes starting September 1

    Vistara to merge with Air India on November 12 following government's approval of Singapore Airlines' FDI snt

    Vistara to merge with Air India on November 12 following government's approval of Singapore Airlines' FDI

    BBMP issues warning to Bengaluru PGs Comply guidelines by Sept 15 or license revoke vkp

    BBMP issues warning to Bengaluru PGs: ‘Comply with guidelines by September 15 or face license revoke'

    Mukesh Ambani announces Jio-AI Cloud welcome offer: 100GB free cloud storage for Jio users dmn

    Mukesh Ambani announces Jio-AI Cloud welcome offer: 100GB free cloud storage for Jio users

    Increased rainfall drives up Onion, Garlic prices in Karnataka vkp

    Increased rainfall drives up Onion, Garlic prices in Karnataka

    Recent Stories

    football Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling joins Arsenal on shock loan move, says 'this is perfect fir for me' (WATCH) snt

    Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling joins Arsenal on shock loan move, says 'this is perfect fir for me' (WATCH)

    Procrastinating much? 8 tips to boost your productivity vkp

    Procrastinating much? 8 tips to boost your productivity

    Serious concern of society, need faster verdicts': PM Modi on crimes against women amid Kolkata horror gcw

    'Serious concern of society, need faster verdicts': PM Modi on crimes against women amid Kolkata horror

    Can walking give you abs? Try these 7 proven tips to reduce belly fat RTM

    Can walking give you abs? Try these 7 proven tips to reduce belly fat

    Salt to Sugar: Foods and habit that increase heart attack risk RBA

    Salt to Sugar: Foods and habit that increase heart attack risk

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon