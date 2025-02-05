How to choose the right health insurance? Check out 5 key factors

Choosing the right health insurance policy is crucial. It's essential to have complete knowledge of coverage, waiting periods, network hospitals, claim processes, and coverage compared to premiums.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 5, 2025, 3:20 PM IST

Many people have been financially ruined by medical expenses. Almost everyone takes out health insurance. This insurance facility is provided by various companies.

budget 2025
article_image2

However, many people do not get the actual benefits even after paying hefty premiums. Or, despite having a health insurance card, they have to pay a large sum out of pocket when hospitalized.

article_image3

Therefore, it is very important to choose the right policy when taking insurance. Now keep these things in mind when taking a medical policy.

article_image4

1. First of all, you need to understand the coverage of the policy. Find out if it will cover pre- and post-hospitalization expenses, surgery, medicine, and diagnostic tests.

article_image5

2. Know about the waiting period of the policy. If you want money for any disease, check if it is covered in the policy.

article_image6

3. Check the network hospitals covered by the policy beforehand. Find out if it's cashless.

4. Know the claim settlement process beforehand. Find out which diseases are covered by the policy and which are not.

5. Find out how much coverage you are getting compared to the premium.

article_image7

Many people take cheap policies. But, when it comes time to get the money, nothing is available. So, before taking a policy, know the details. Invest in the right place. Otherwise, you will be in danger later.

