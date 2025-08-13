Image Credit : Getty

If you are a salaried employee in India, you probably have an Employee Provident Fund (EPF) account where a portion of your salary is saved every month, matched by your employer's contribution, to help secure your retirement. But here's the question most people have: "How do I check how much I've saved so far?"

The answer is simple: Your UAN (Universal Account Number) is the key. The UAN is a unique 12-digit number given to every EPF member. Once you have it, you can check your EPF balance in multiple ways, online, via SMS, or through the UMANG app.

Let's break it down step by step.