How cybercriminals steal cryptocurrency: Tactics, targets and tracing challenges decoded

A record-breaking $1.5 billion Ethereum heist from Bybit highlights rising crypto thefts, security vulnerabilities, and the role of North Korean hackers.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 2:47 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

A staggering $1.5 billion worth of Ethereum has been stolen from the cryptocurrency trading platform Bybit, with the FBI attributing the heist to North Korean hackers. The theft, the largest in an ever-growing series of cyberattacks targeting digital assets, has reignited concerns about the security of cryptocurrencies and the platforms that facilitate their exchange.

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rising Crypto Thefts

Despite the blockchain's inherent security features, cryptocurrency theft remains a persistent issue. In 2024 alone, an estimated $2.2 billion worth of digital assets were stolen, according to a report by specialist data firm Chainalysis. This marks the fourth consecutive year that global crypto thefts have exceeded $1 billion.

The report further highlights the increasing role of North Korean cybercriminals in such incidents, with 60 percent of stolen assets in 2024 being linked to the secretive state.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

How Hackers Steal Crypto

Cryptocurrency heists typically target trading platforms and digital wallets used for storing assets. According to Chainalysis, the most common method used by cybercriminals in 2024 was the theft of private keys, which accounted for 43 percent of all stolen funds.

Private keys, essential for accessing digital wallets, are often compromised through phishing, hacking, or social engineering tactics. Cybercriminals also exploit vulnerabilities in major trading platforms, bypassing security defenses to gain unauthorized access to clients' funds.

"If you deposit money on a major platform, you're entrusting them with managing security for that cryptocurrency," explained Mounir Laggoune, head of crypto wealth management and investment platform Finary.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Is Blockchain Secure?

Blockchain technology, first developed in the late 2000s, has long been touted as a highly secure method of recording transactions. With all transactions distributed across a decentralized network, altering or deleting data is considered nearly impossible.

However, blockchain-based systems are not immune to attack. In rare cases, malicious actors have managed to manipulate the blockchain. One such incident occurred in 2019 when platform Gate.io lost $200,000 due to an attack on the blockchain itself.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

Tracking Stolen Crypto

One of the blockchain’s key advantages is its transparency, theoretically making it easier to trace stolen funds. However, criminals often use mixing services, or "mixers," to obscure transaction histories.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), mixers "blend potentially identifiable cryptocurrency funds with the purpose of obscuring the source of origin, thus making them untraceable." Once assets have passed through such a service, it becomes nearly impossible to connect them to their original owners.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Growing Threat, Rising Security Challenges

The record-breaking Bybit heist underscores the increasing sophistication of cybercriminals and the urgent need for enhanced security measures within the crypto industry. As regulators and industry leaders work to strengthen defenses, users are advised to remain vigilant, employ strong security practices, and avoid storing large amounts of cryptocurrency on centralized platforms.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India GST collections see strong growth in January 2025, up 12.3%: Report AJR

India's GST collections see strong growth in January 2025, up 12.3%: Report

EV AI boom drives hiring surge; engineers expect 20-40% salary hike: Report AJR

EV, AI boom drives hiring surge; engineers expect 20-40% salary hike: Report

NDDB West Assam Milk Producers ink MoU to boost Purabi Dairy's processing capacity AJR

NDDB, West Assam Milk Producers ink MoU to boost Purabi Dairy's processing capacity

India's economic growth outlook remains stable despite global uncertainties: Report

India's economic growth remains strong amid global uncertainties: Report

Advantage Assam 2.0: State sets course for Aerospace & Defence manufacturing growth AJR

Advantage Assam 2.0: State sets course for Aerospace & Defence manufacturing growth

Recent Stories

Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar end long-running defamation feud after five years- Read on NTI

Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar end long-running defamation feud after five years- Read on

Kiara Advani to Athiya Shetty: 4 actresses who announced their pregnancies in 2025 RBA

Kiara Advani to Athiya Shetty: 4 actresses who announced their pregnancies in 2025

"We will not be able to pay salaries": Technicolor shuts down US operations, Indian employees left in limbo dmn

"We will not be able to pay salaries": Technicolor shuts down US operations, Indian employees left in limbo

Was Ranveer Allahabadia controversy a conspiracy? Reddit post suggests Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath link shk

Was Ranveer Allahabadia controversy a conspiracy? Reddit post suggests Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath link

Never consume THESE 5 foods on an empty stomach: Possible risks explained MEG

Never consume THESE 5 foods on an empty stomach: Possible risks explained

Recent Videos

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits SHAKTI TARAPITH, Praises India’s Spiritual Heritage!

Video Icon
Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Calls Maha Kumbh 2025 a ‘SARKARI’ Event! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon