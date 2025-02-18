HDFC announces merit-based scholarship: Know eligibility, how to apply and more

HDFC offers a merit-based scholarship of up to Rs 50,000 for students pursuing various undergraduate courses. Eligibility criteria include a minimum of 55% marks and a family income below Rs 2.5 lakhs. Apply online through Buddy4study.

₹50,000 Scholarship: Who is eligible?

State and central governments, along with private organizations, offer scholarships to talented and underprivileged students. The aim is to support students who excel academically but face financial constraints.

HDFC Scholarship

With the same objective, HDFC has announced a Rs 50,000 merit scholarship. Find out who is eligible to apply.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the HDFC Scholarship 2025, applicants must have secured 55% marks in their previous examination, have a family income below Rs 2.5 lakhs, and be enrolled in a regular course at a recognized institution. Students with backlogs or who have failed are not eligible.

Required Documents

Applicants need a passport-size photo, mark sheets, Aadhaar card, voter ID, and a copy of their bank passbook.

How to Apply

Apply online through the Buddy4study website. Log in with your email ID and mobile number. Find the HDFC Scholarship 2025 option. Rs 30,000 is offered for BA, BSc, and BCom students, while Rs 50,000 is for BTech, MBBS, Architecture, and Nursing students. This is a great opportunity. Eligible candidates should apply immediately.

