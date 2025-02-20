Grow your wealth: Invest Rs 250 per month and build Rs 17 lakh over time

For future needs like children's education, weddings, or buying a house, we often require a large sum of money. There's no need to panic in such situations. Even small SIP investments can grow into a substantial amount over the long term. SBI Mutual Fund's new JanNivesh SIP is one such option, allowing significant savings with minimal investment.

SBI JANNIVESH SIP

SBI Mutual Fund's new JanNivesh SIP offers a good investment opportunity. Invest from just ₹250 monthly. Longer durations yield higher returns.

SBI Mutual Fund New SIP

A monthly investment of ₹250 has the potential to grow significantly. Investors can potentially earn 15% annual interest.

JanNivesh SIP Returns

Continuing the investment for 45 years could yield ₹1.63 crore. This calculation doesn't include inflation.

SBI SIP Investment

Even with a minimum 10% annual return, a ₹250 monthly SIP can grow to ₹5.65 lakhs in 30 years, useful for future needs.

