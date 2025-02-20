Grow your wealth: Invest Rs 250 per month and build Rs 17 lakh over time

For future needs like children's education, weddings, or buying a house, we often require a large sum of money. There's no need to panic in such situations. Even small SIP investments can grow into a substantial amount over the long term. SBI Mutual Fund's new JanNivesh SIP is one such option, allowing significant savings with minimal investment.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 8:14 AM IST

SBI JANNIVESH SIP

SBI Mutual Fund's new JanNivesh SIP offers a good investment opportunity. Invest from just ₹250 monthly. Longer durations yield higher returns.

budget 2025
article_image2

SBI Mutual Fund New SIP

A monthly investment of ₹250 has the potential to grow significantly. Investors can potentially earn 15% annual interest.

article_image3

JanNivesh SIP Returns

Continuing the investment for 45 years could yield ₹1.63 crore. This calculation doesn't include inflation.

article_image4

SBI SIP Investment

Even with a minimum 10% annual return, a ₹250 monthly SIP can grow to ₹5.65 lakhs in 30 years, useful for future needs.

