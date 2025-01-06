GOOD NEWS for shoppers! Tamil Nadu reports decline in tomato, onion prices

Tomato and onion prices, which were at their peak for the past few months, have now come down. The arrival of monsoon season vegetables has also contributed to the price reduction.

Vegetables and Cooking

Vegetables are essential for cooking, playing a key role in various dishes. From stir-fries to curries, ingredients like eggplant, okra, radish, and potato are necessary. Equally important are tomatoes and onions. High prices of these staples impact household budgets significantly due to their frequent use. In recent months, tomato and onion prices have been soaring.

Tomato, Onion Price Hike

Tomato and onion prices have been competitively rising. While a kilogram of onions sold for Rs 100 to 120, tomato prices reached Rs 80 to 100. This led to reduced consumption over the past few months. Recognizing the public's hardship, the central and state governments took steps to sell these vegetables at subsidized rates. Onions were transported in bulk by train to various states.

Government Intervention

Tomatoes and onions were sold at Rs 35 per kilogram in crowded areas. The Tamil Nadu government also sold tomatoes at subsidized rates through its farm-fresh outlets for Rs 35 to 40 per kilogram. However, equitable access to these vegetables remained a challenge. The public eagerly awaited increased supply, which finally began with the arrival of the monsoon harvest.

Increased Supply, Lower Prices

Currently, onions sell for Rs 30 to 40 per kilogram in Chennai, and tomato prices have plummeted to Rs 12 to 18. Despite reduced vegetable arrivals at Koyambedu market due to frost affecting yields, prices have increased slightly today.

Rising Vegetable Prices

Okra costs 50 rupees/kg, bitter gourd Rs 40/kg, snake gourd Rs 40/kg, ridge gourd Rs 40/kg, pumpkin Rs 25/kg, radish Rs 25/kg, ginger Rs 80/kg, eggplant Rs 40/kg, and drumstick Rs 130/kg.

Current Vegetable Prices

Cluster beans cost Rs 55/kg, cauliflower Rs 20 each, carrots Rs 70/kg, cabbage Rs 15/kg, green beans Rs 60/kg, bottle gourd Rs 30/kg, capsicum Rs 40/kg, potatoes Rs 40/kg, beetroot Rs 50/kg, green chilies Rs 30/kg, shallots Rs 80/kg, large onions Rs 25-45/kg, and tomatoes Rs 12-27/kg.

Latest Videos