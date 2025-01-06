GOOD NEWS for shoppers! Tamil Nadu reports decline in tomato, onion prices

Tomato and onion prices, which were at their peak for the past few months, have now come down. The arrival of monsoon season vegetables has also contributed to the price reduction.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 10:56 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 10:56 AM IST

Vegetables and Cooking

Vegetables are essential for cooking, playing a key role in various dishes. From stir-fries to curries, ingredients like eggplant, okra, radish, and potato are necessary. Equally important are tomatoes and onions. High prices of these staples impact household budgets significantly due to their frequent use. In recent months, tomato and onion prices have been soaring.

article_image2

Tomato, Onion Price Hike

Tomato and onion prices have been competitively rising. While a kilogram of onions sold for Rs 100 to 120, tomato prices reached Rs 80 to 100. This led to reduced consumption over the past few months. Recognizing the public's hardship, the central and state governments took steps to sell these vegetables at subsidized rates. Onions were transported in bulk by train to various states.

article_image3

Government Intervention

Tomatoes and onions were sold at Rs 35 per kilogram in crowded areas. The Tamil Nadu government also sold tomatoes at subsidized rates through its farm-fresh outlets for Rs 35 to 40 per kilogram. However, equitable access to these vegetables remained a challenge. The public eagerly awaited increased supply, which finally began with the arrival of the monsoon harvest.

article_image4

Increased Supply, Lower Prices

Currently, onions sell for Rs 30 to 40 per kilogram in Chennai, and tomato prices have plummeted to Rs 12 to 18. Despite reduced vegetable arrivals at Koyambedu market due to frost affecting yields, prices have increased slightly today.

article_image5

Rising Vegetable Prices

Okra costs 50 rupees/kg, bitter gourd Rs 40/kg, snake gourd Rs 40/kg, ridge gourd Rs 40/kg, pumpkin Rs 25/kg, radish Rs 25/kg, ginger Rs 80/kg, eggplant Rs 40/kg, and drumstick Rs 130/kg.

article_image6

Current Vegetable Prices

Cluster beans cost Rs 55/kg, cauliflower Rs 20 each, carrots Rs 70/kg, cabbage Rs 15/kg, green beans Rs 60/kg, bottle gourd Rs 30/kg, capsicum Rs 40/kg, potatoes Rs 40/kg, beetroot Rs 50/kg, green chilies Rs 30/kg, shallots Rs 80/kg, large onions Rs 25-45/kg, and tomatoes Rs 12-27/kg.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

OYO bans check-ins for unmarried couples: New rules rolled out in Meerut; check details AJR

OYO bans check-ins for unmarried couples: New rules rolled out in Meerut; check details

Bengaluru: BBMP to build 7.22 km road with Rs 200 budget to ease traffic vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP to build 7.22 km road with Rs 200 budget to ease traffic

Reliance Retail to bring Shein back to India after 4.5 years? May compete with Myntra, Zudio gcw

Reliance Retail to bring Shein BACK to India after 4.5 years? May compete with Myntra, Zudio

Blinkit launches 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram, plans to expand in major cities as well gcw

Blinkit launches 10-minute ambulance service in Gurugram, plans to expand in major cities

After KSRTC bus fare hike, auto drivers demand fare increase; KMF to raise milk prices by Rs 3/litre vkp

After KSRTC bus fare hike, auto drivers demand fare increase; KMF to raise milk prices by Rs 3/litre

Recent Stories

Actor Vishal's appearance sparks online buzz about health concerns; check details AJR

Actor Vishal's appearance sparks online buzz about health concerns; check details

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry dmn

Kerala: Four killed as KSRTC bus carrying 34 falls into gorge in Idukki, minister orders urgent inquiry

School Holidays 2025: Check out full list HERE NTI

School Holidays 2025: Check out full list HERE

Makar Sankranti 2025 HOLIDAYS: Schools, Colleges to have week-long off? Check HERE ATG

Makar Sankranti 2025 HOLIDAYS: Schools, Colleges to have week-long off? Check HERE

Apple iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor? gcw

iPhone SE 4 cost REVEALED? Will it cost more than its predecessor?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon