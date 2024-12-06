GOOD NEWS for government, private employees! You can turn your Rs 19,000 salary into Rs 1.5 cr at retirement
Good news for government employees and private sector workers! Did you know that even with a modest monthly salary of Rs 19,000, you can build a retirement fund of Rs 1.5 crore? Yes, it’s possible with the right financial planning and disciplined investments.
Whether you're just starting your career or looking for ways to secure your future, this simple strategy can help you achieve financial freedom by the time you retire.
Withdraw EPF funds like using an ATM with the new system. The 12% contribution limit may be lifted for better returns. Withdrawals will still be possible. Consistent contributions can lead to a good pension.
With a 19,000 salary, you can save Rs 1.5 crore through EPF. How?
Rs 1.5 crore is achievable with 12% contributions and annual salary increases until retirement. To save Rs 1.5 crore, you should start at 24 years old.
With a Rs 19,000 salary, invest in EPF at 12% for 36 years until retirement. With a 5% annual salary increase, you'll accumulate 1,51,19,449 in your EPF account over 36 years. You can earn 1,14,88,219 in interest. Be cautious of terms and conditions.