Good news for govt employees: DA hike to 56% expected before Holi

Salaries will increase. Pensions will increase. DA will increase by 56 percent at once before Holi! A great announcement may be for government employees and pensioners. When will you get this extra money? Here are the details.

Government employees are eagerly awaiting a highly anticipated announcement. That is the increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR).

In such a situation, big update for government employees. DA/DR increase is likely before Holi! DA and DR increases are calculated based on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), which tracks inflation.

The 7th Pay Commission uses this data to determine the rate of increase for government employees. The period from July 2024 to December 2024 plays an important role in determining how much DA will increase.

The central government usually announces DA/DR increases in March and October, although there are official rules to announce it in January.

Although DA/DR increases usually revolve around major festivals like Holi and Diwali, this year, employees may expect a time increase for Holi 2025.

The DA/DR increase is expected to be effective from January 2025. Currently, DA/DR is set at 53%, and initially a 3% increase was forecast.

According to the data, a 3% increase in DA was suggested, but after the release of December data, the expected increase has been reduced.

