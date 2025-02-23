Good news for govt employees: DA hike to 56% expected before Holi

Salaries will increase. Pensions will increase. DA will increase by 56 percent at once before Holi! A great announcement may be for government employees and pensioners. When will you get this extra money? Here are the details.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 23, 2025, 10:48 AM IST

Government employees are eagerly awaiting a highly anticipated announcement. That is the increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR).

budget 2025
article_image2

In such a situation, big update for government employees. DA/DR increase is likely before Holi! DA and DR increases are calculated based on the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), which tracks inflation.

article_image3

The 7th Pay Commission uses this data to determine the rate of increase for government employees. The period from July 2024 to December 2024 plays an important role in determining how much DA will increase.

article_image4

The central government usually announces DA/DR increases in March and October, although there are official rules to announce it in January.

article_image5

Although DA/DR increases usually revolve around major festivals like Holi and Diwali, this year, employees may expect a time increase for Holi 2025.

article_image6

The DA/DR increase is expected to be effective from January 2025. Currently, DA/DR is set at 53%, and initially a 3% increase was forecast.

article_image7

According to the data, a 3% increase in DA was suggested, but after the release of December data, the expected increase has been reduced.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian hospitality boom: Demand to outstrip supply in next 3-4 years, says report AJR

Indian hospitality boom: Demand to outstrip supply in next 3-4 years, says report

India not just adopting AI, but defining its governance': FM Nirmala Sitharaman AJR

'India not just adopting AI, but defining its governance': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

India's GDP growth likely to improve to 6.2 pc in Q3FY25 from 5.4 pc in Q2FY25: Union Bank of India

Global Investors Summit 2025: Kerala gears Up for investment boom AJR

Global Investors Summit 2025: Kerala gears Up for investment boom

Indian banks brace for margin squeeze as RBI eyes more rate cuts AJR

Indian banks brace for margin squeeze as RBI eyes more rate cuts

Recent Stories

How to change your career in your 30s and thrive iwh

How to change your career in your 30s and thrive

Karnataka: Wildfire destroys 35 acres of forest near Chamundi Hills, triggers security boost vkp

Karnataka: Wildfire destroys 35 acres of forest near Chamundi Hills, triggers security boost

Israeli hostage kisses forehead of Hamas militants during exchange ceremony dmn

Israeli hostage kisses forehead of Hamas militants during exchange ceremony (WATCH)

Did you know Soundarya was afraid to act in THIS film? Here's why she quit midway NTI

Did you know Soundarya was afraid to act in THIS film? Here's why she quit midway

Champions Trophy, ENG vs AUS: England skipper Buttler hails Duckett for record-breaking ton against Australia snt

Champions Trophy, ENG vs AUS: England skipper Buttler hails Duckett for record-breaking ton against Australia

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Video Icon
India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Video Icon
IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

Video Icon
FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

Video Icon