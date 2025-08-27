Good News for Devotees: Free Bus Service to Tirumala Hills Announced
While a free travel scheme is already in place across the state, women expressed dissatisfaction as buses to Tirumala were excluded from this benefit.
Free Travel for Women
RTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao announced free travel for women on state-run buses between Tirupati and Tirumala. This addresses the dissatisfaction among women who were previously excluded from the statewide free travel scheme.
'Sri Shakti' scheme
Currently, 2.5 million women benefit annually under the 'Sri Shakti' scheme. Adding Tirupati-Tirumala buses will cost the government an additional Rs 23 crore. This is not expected to be a significant burden, considering the existing Rs 1960 crore annual expenditure on the free travel scheme.
Tirupati-Tirumala route
Currently, 298 diesel and 64 electric AC buses operate on the Tirupati-Tirumala route. Free travel will be available on non-AC buses. Around 45,000 people travel daily on this route, with 35% (13,500) being women, mostly from Andhra Pradesh.
Who Will Benefit?
RTC estimates 7,000 women from Andhra Pradesh travel between Tirupati and Tirumala daily. This translates to 210,000 monthly and 2.3 million annually. Besides pilgrims, TTD staff, small traders, and daily wage earners will also benefit. The one-way fare from Tirupati to Tirumala (24 km) is Rs 90, totaling Rs 180 for a round trip. This saving will benefit pilgrims, especially families. An official announcement is expected soon.