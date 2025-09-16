Gold Price RISES today on September 16: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
Gold prices surged again on Tuesday. After several days of continuous price hikes, gold prices are sky-high. How much is gold selling for today? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including Kolkata
Image Credit : Pixabay
Today's Gold Price
Gold prices surged again on Tuesday. Today's Gold Price in Kolkata: 18 Carat - 1g is ₹8,395 (up ₹66), 10g is ₹83,950 (up ₹660), 100g is ₹8,39,500 (up ₹6,600).
Image Credit : Pixabay
Today's Gold Price in Kolkata
22 Carat: 1g is ₹10,260 (up ₹80), 10g is ₹1,02,600 (up ₹800). 24 Carat: 1g is ₹11,193 (up ₹87), 10g is ₹1,11,930 (up ₹870). Prices for 100g also increased.
Image Credit : Gemini AI
Today's Gold Price in Hyderabad and Patna
Hyderabad: 22K/10g is ₹1,02,600 (up ₹800); 24K/10g is ₹1,11,930 (up ₹870). Patna: 22K/10g is ₹1,02,650 (up ₹800); 24K/10g is ₹1,11,980 (up ₹870).
Image Credit : Pixabay
Today's Gold Price in Mumbai and Delhi
Mumbai: 22K/10g is ₹1,02,600 (up ₹800); 24K/10g is ₹1,11,930 (up ₹870). Delhi: 22K/10g is ₹1,02,750 (up ₹800); 24K/10g is ₹1,12,080 (up ₹870).
Image Credit : Google
Today's Gold Price in Jaipur and Chennai
Jaipur: 22K/10g is ₹1,02,750 (up ₹800); 24K/10g is ₹1,12,080 (up ₹870). Chennai: 22K/10g is ₹1,02,600 (up ₹800); 24K/10g is ₹1,11,930 (up ₹870).
