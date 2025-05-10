Gold price RISES amid India-Pakistan tension: Check 22k, 24k rates in your city
Gold prices have fluctuated in various cities across India, including Kolkata. Find out today's gold rates for 18, 22, and 24 carats
| Published : May 10 2025, 11:58 AM
1 Min read
If you're waiting for gold prices to drop, the current situation makes it uncertain. Check the latest price increases before buying. Find out the rates in major Indian cities, including Kolkata.
Kolkata gold prices today: 18 Carat - ₹737500/100g (₹7375/g), down ₹100 from yesterday.
24 Carat gold price in Kolkata: ₹983400/100g (₹9834/g), up ₹100 from yesterday.
22 Carat gold price in Kolkata: ₹901400/100g (₹9014/g), up ₹100 from yesterday.
Today's gold rates in Delhi: 22 Carat - ₹90290/10g, 24 Carat - ₹98490/10g
Today's gold rates in Chennai: 22 Carat - ₹90450/10g, 24 Carat - ₹98680/10g
Today's gold rates in Jaipur: 22 Carat - ₹90600/10g, 24 Carat - ₹98830/10g
Today's gold rates in Lucknow: 22 Carat - ₹90600/10g, 24 Carat - ₹98830/10g
Today's gold rates in Patna: 22 Carat - ₹90500/10g, 24 Carat - ₹98730/10g
