Gold price on November 10: Check 22 and 24 carat rate in YOUR city

On November 10, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India was priced around Rs 79,360, while 22-carat gold was around Rs 72,750. Prices vary across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Kolkata due to factors like taxes and import duties.

The price of 10 grams of gold in India was around Rs 79,000 on November 10. The cost of 10 grams of 24-carat gold, which is renowned for its greatest purity, was Rs 79,360. 22-carat gold, which is more durable because of its alloy makeup, cost Rs 72,750 per 10 grams for jewelry consumers.

Delhi    
22-carat gold price per 10 grams: Rs 72,900    
24-carat gold price per 10 grams: Rs 79,510

Mumbai    
22-carat gold price per 10 grams: Rs 72,750    
24-carat gold price per 10 grams: Rs 79,360

Ahmedabad    
22-carat gold price per 10 grams: Rs 72,800    
24-carat gold price per 10 grams: Rs 79,410

Chennai    
22-carat gold price per 10 grams: Rs 72,750    
24-carat gold price per 10 grams: Rs 79,360

Kolkata    
22-carat gold price per 10 grams: Rs 72,750    
24-carat gold price per 10 grams: Rs 79,360

The price of one gram of gold is known as the "gold price per gram," and it is usually stated in a currency such as Indian Rupees. Numerous variables, including as supply-demand dynamics, geopolitical events, and economic conditions, influence this price's daily fluctuations.

 

In India, factors other than gold's market value affect the ultimate price that buyers pay, known as the retail price. Numerous elements are important, including taxes, import tariffs, and exchange rates.
 

