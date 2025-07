Image Credit : Asianet News

Gold Price

Gold prices are constantly fluctuating. Sometimes it touches a lakh, and sometimes the price decreases slightly. This number is constantly changing. Gold prices have been increasing gradually for the last few months. Although there has been a drop in price in between, it has not fallen significantly. Today, the price of gold has changed again. The price of gold has increased quite a bit compared to yesterday. Take a quick look at the price of this golden metal in different cities.