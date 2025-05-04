Gold price FALLS on May 4: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
Gold prices remained steady today, Sunday. While there's no change in overall gold prices, rates vary across cities. Check the latest gold rates for your city before making a purchase
| Published : May 04 2025, 08:48 AM
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price in Delhi Today
22K- ₹87,700 per 10 grams 24K- ₹95,660 per 10 grams
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price in Mumbai Today
22K- ₹87,550 per 10 grams 24K- ₹95,510 per 10 grams
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price in Kolkata Today
22K- ₹87,550 per 10 grams 24K- ₹95,510 per 10 grams
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price in Chennai Today
22K- ₹87,550 per 10 grams 24K- ₹95,510 per 10 grams
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price in Ahmedabad Today
22K- ₹87,600 per 10 grams 24K- ₹95,560 per 10 grams
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price in Jaipur Today
22K- ₹87,700 per 10 grams 24K- ₹95,660 per 10 grams
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price in Bhopal Today
22K- ₹87,600 per 10 grams 24K- ₹95,560 per 10 grams
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price in Lucknow Today
22K- ₹87,700 per 10 grams 24K- ₹95,660 per 10 grams
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price in Varanasi Today
22K- ₹87,700 per 10 grams 24K- ₹95,660 per 10 grams
Image Credit : Getty
Gold Price in Patna Today
22K- ₹87,600 per 10 grams 24K- ₹95,560 per 10 grams
