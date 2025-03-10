Gold import rules: How much can you bring from Dubai to India duty-free?

For many Indians, gold is not just an investment but an essential part of cultural traditions, especially during weddings and festivals. However, strict regulations govern how much gold can be brought into India without attracting customs duty.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Mar 10, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

Gold has long been a popular purchase for travellers visiting Dubai, given its relatively lower prices compared to India. For many Indians, gold is not just an investment but an essential part of cultural traditions, especially during weddings and festivals. However, strict regulations govern how much gold can be brought into India without attracting customs duty.

budget 2025
article_image2

Gold import rules for Indian travellers:

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) allows Indian travelers to bring up to 1 kg of gold in their baggage from Dubai, provided they have stayed there for more than six months and pay the applicable duty. The gold can be in the form of coins or bars.

Travellers carrying gold above the permitted limit must declare it and enter the red channel at customs to ensure compliance with legal requirements.


article_image3

Duty-free gold limit for Indian passengers:

The duty-free allowance varies based on gender and age group:

For men: Up to 20 grams of gold, valued at ₹50,000, can be brought in without paying customs duty.

For women: Up to 40 grams of gold, valued at ₹1 lakh, can be brought in without any duty. This can be in the form of jewelry, bars, or coins for personal use.

For children (under 15 years): They are allowed to bring up to 40 grams of gold, which may include ornaments, gifts, or presents.

article_image4

Passengers bringing gold must ensure they have proper documentation for verification by customs officials. Additionally, children travelling with gold must have identity proof confirming their relationship with the accompanying adults.

article_image5

Customs duty on excess gold:

If a traveler exceeds the duty-free limit, customs duties apply at different rates based on the quantity of gold:

For men:

20g - 50g: 3% customs duty
50g - 100g: 6% customs duty
Above 100g: 10% customs duty

For women and children:

40g - 100g: 3% customs duty
100g - 200g: 6% customs duty
Above 200g: 10% customs duty

article_image6

The issue of gold smuggling has recently come into focus following the arrest of Kannada actress Ranya Rao for alleged involvement in smuggling activities. This highlights the importance of adhering to customs regulations when carrying gold from Dubai or any other foreign destination.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nifty Sensex lack momentum; experts cite global instability as key factor AJR

Nifty, Sensex lack momentum; experts cite global instability as key factor

Like IT services, healthcare BPO gains momentum amid US spending surge: Report AJR

Like IT services, healthcare BPO gains momentum amid US spending surge: Report

Markets on edge! Tariff talks, FIIs and geopolitical risks to drive volatility AJR

Markets on edge! Tariff talks, FIIs and geopolitical risks to drive volatility

Holi brings economic cheer! Trade to surpass Rs 60000 crore this year; check details AJR

Holi brings economic cheer! Trade to surpass Rs 60,000 crore this year; check details

No new powers for tax authorities! CBDT clarifies concerns over Income Tax Bill 2025 ddr

No new powers for tax authorities! CBDT clarifies concerns over Income Tax Bill 2025

Recent Stories

PhD at 21, IIT professor at 22 - Bihar man now struggles for job at 37 Tathagat Avatar Tulsi iwh

PhD at 21, IIT professor at 22 - Bihar man now struggles for job at 37

West Bengal DA Hike: State Govt salary to increase; Will Mamata Banerjee increase salary after SC hearing? ATG

West Bengal DA Hike: State Govt salary to increase; Will Mamata Banerjee increase salary after SC hearing?

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Akhtar slams PCB officials for their absence from presentation ceremony (WATCH) HRD

IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Akhtar slams PCB officials for their absence from presentation ceremony (WATCH)

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case 'rarest in history', says Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra, calls for CBI probe vkp

Ranya Rao gold smuggling case 'rarest in history', says Karnataka BJP chief Vijayendra, calls for CBI probe

iQOO Neo 10R to launch on March 11: Why gamers should be excited for this smartphone? gcw

iQOO Neo 10R to launch on March 11: Why gamers should be excited for this smartphone?

Recent Videos

'Tariff Terrorism': Ramdev Slams Trump, Urges Unity Against ‘Destructive Powers’ | Asianet Newsable

'Tariff Terrorism': Ramdev Slams Trump, Urges Unity Against ‘Destructive Powers’ | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
People in Katra Burst Crackers to Celebrate India’s Champions Trophy Triumph

People in Katra Burst Crackers to Celebrate India’s Champions Trophy Triumph

Video Icon
Cyclone Alfred: Massive Flooding, Blackouts Across Australia | Asianet Newsable

Cyclone Alfred: Massive Flooding, Blackouts Across Australia | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Elon Musk Flaunts DOGE T-Shirt Upon Return to White House with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Elon Musk Flaunts DOGE T-Shirt Upon Return to White House with Trump | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

BTS Weekend Playlist! Top 10 Songs to Hype Up Your Vibes!

Video Icon