Gold import rules: How much can you bring from Dubai to India duty-free?

Gold has long been a popular purchase for travellers visiting Dubai, given its relatively lower prices compared to India. For many Indians, gold is not just an investment but an essential part of cultural traditions, especially during weddings and festivals. However, strict regulations govern how much gold can be brought into India without attracting customs duty.

Gold import rules for Indian travellers:

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) allows Indian travelers to bring up to 1 kg of gold in their baggage from Dubai, provided they have stayed there for more than six months and pay the applicable duty. The gold can be in the form of coins or bars. Travellers carrying gold above the permitted limit must declare it and enter the red channel at customs to ensure compliance with legal requirements.

Duty-free gold limit for Indian passengers:

The duty-free allowance varies based on gender and age group: For men: Up to 20 grams of gold, valued at ₹50,000, can be brought in without paying customs duty. For women: Up to 40 grams of gold, valued at ₹1 lakh, can be brought in without any duty. This can be in the form of jewelry, bars, or coins for personal use. For children (under 15 years): They are allowed to bring up to 40 grams of gold, which may include ornaments, gifts, or presents.

Passengers bringing gold must ensure they have proper documentation for verification by customs officials. Additionally, children travelling with gold must have identity proof confirming their relationship with the accompanying adults.

Customs duty on excess gold:

If a traveler exceeds the duty-free limit, customs duties apply at different rates based on the quantity of gold: For men: 20g - 50g: 3% customs duty

50g - 100g: 6% customs duty

Above 100g: 10% customs duty For women and children: 40g - 100g: 3% customs duty

100g - 200g: 6% customs duty

Above 200g: 10% customs duty

The issue of gold smuggling has recently come into focus following the arrest of Kannada actress Ranya Rao for alleged involvement in smuggling activities. This highlights the importance of adhering to customs regulations when carrying gold from Dubai or any other foreign destination.

