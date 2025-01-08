Get loans up to Rs 50,000 with your Aadhaar Card: Here's how

PM Svanidhi Yojana: Access loans up to Rs 50,000 with your Aadhaar Card. Learn about eligibility, application process, and benefits.

article_image1
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 4:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 4:59 PM IST

Launched to support businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Started in 2020, this scheme is specifically for small businesses and street vendors. Traders can easily get loans through their Aadhaar Card. Upon timely repayment, they can get up to Rs 20,000 in the next phase.

article_image2

Up to ₹50,000 loan available in the third phase

This loan must be repaid in installments within one year. Interest rates may vary for different banks and financial institutions.

article_image3

Current market interest rates will apply

Current market rates apply to designated private, RRB, SFB, and cooperative banks. Specific information and documents are required for the Loan Application Form (LAF).

article_image4

Online Application Process

Mobile number linked to Aadhaar is mandatory for e-KYC. A recommendation letter from ULBs is needed for future benefits.

article_image5

Apply via portal or Common Service Center (CSC)

PM Svanidhi Yojana provides financial aid to small businesses and street vendors. This loan opportunity offers hope to many businesses.

