From side hustles to full-time: Earn money online without any investment

This article explains how to earn money online without any investment. These opportunities ranges from becoming an Insurance POSP to data entry jobs.

Online Work

In the internet world, there are actually many ways to earn money online without investment. These are some great ways to make money online as it comes without any risk or financial consequences.

Insurance POSP

Becoming an Insurance POSP (Point of Sale Person) is one of the best ways to earn money online from home without any investment and time constraints! A PSOP is an insurance agent who is associated with a particular insurance company and sells insurance products online. To become an insurance agent, you must be 18 years of age. You must have completed at least Class 10. Also, you need to complete 15 hours of mandatory training provided by IRDAI to obtain general / life Insurance license. In this job, the more policies you sell, the more income you can earn.

Freelancing

Freelancing is one of the most popular ways to earn money online, and you don't need any investment to start this freelancing job. Identify important or truly paying freelancing portals and start working. You need to have computer knowledge to pursue freelancing work.

Selling goods

Selling homemade goods is another way to easily earn money from home without investment. In this, you have to invest your labour. Food items or handicrafts can be sold online in an attractive way.

Data entry

Data Entry is another option for those looking for online jobs without investment. If you want to work from home, a computer or laptop at home is enough. Also, this is a good option for students and housewives looking for part time jobs. It is important to search and find work in a reputed company.

