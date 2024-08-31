Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From side hustles to full-time: Earn money online without any investment

    This article explains how to earn money online without any investment. These opportunities ranges from becoming an Insurance POSP to data entry jobs.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 4:56 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 4:56 PM IST

    Online Work

    In the internet world, there are actually many ways to earn money online without investment. These are some great ways to make money online as it comes without any risk or financial consequences. 

    article_image2

    Insurance POSP

    Becoming an Insurance POSP (Point of Sale Person) is one of the best ways to earn money online from home without any investment and time constraints! A PSOP is an insurance agent who is associated with a particular insurance company and sells insurance products online. To become an insurance agent, you must be 18 years of age. You must have completed at least Class 10. Also, you need to complete 15 hours of mandatory training provided by IRDAI to obtain general / life Insurance license. In this job, the more policies you sell, the more income you can earn.

    article_image3

    Freelancing

    Freelancing is one of the most popular ways to earn money online, and you don't need any investment to start this freelancing job. Identify important or truly paying freelancing portals and start working. You need to have computer knowledge to pursue freelancing work.

    article_image4

    Selling goods

    Selling homemade goods is another way to easily earn money from home without investment. In this, you have to invest your labour. Food items or handicrafts can be sold online in an attractive way.

     

    article_image5

    Data entry

    Data Entry is another option for those looking for online jobs without investment. If you want to work from home, a computer or laptop at home is enough. Also, this is a good option for students and housewives looking for part time jobs. It is important to search and find work in a reputed company.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fly in comfort: Top 5 credit cards in India for lounge access gcw

    Fly in comfort: Top 5 credit cards in India for lounge access

    Reward points, payment deadlines and more: Key credit card changes starting September 1 AJR

    Reward points, payment deadlines and more: Key credit card changes starting September 1

    Vistara to merge with Air India on November 12 following government's approval of Singapore Airlines' FDI snt

    Vistara to merge with Air India on November 12 following government's approval of Singapore Airlines' FDI

    BBMP issues warning to Bengaluru PGs Comply guidelines by Sept 15 or license revoke vkp

    BBMP issues warning to Bengaluru PGs: ‘Comply with guidelines by September 15 or face license revoke'

    Mukesh Ambani announces Jio-AI Cloud welcome offer: 100GB free cloud storage for Jio users dmn

    Mukesh Ambani announces Jio-AI Cloud welcome offer: 100GB free cloud storage for Jio users

    Recent Stories

    Coolie Shruti Haasan joins Rajnikanth starrer; FIRST look poster OUT [PICTURE] ATG

    Coolie: Shruti Haasan joins Rajnikanth starrer; FIRST look poster OUT [PICTURE]

    Ayurvedic tips : Avoid consuming these fruits with milk RTM

    Ayurvedic tips : Avoid consuming these fruits with milk

    Try these 5 low-calorie dinner ideas for easy weight loss RTM

    Try these 5 low-calorie dinner ideas for easy weight loss

    Tesla is offering Rs 28,000 per day for walking 7 hours; How to apply? vkp

    Tesla is offering Rs 28,000 per day for walking 7 hours; How to apply?

    Photos Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier looks gorgeous in green lehenga; fans can't miss it RBA

    Photos: Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier looks gorgeous in green lehenga; fans can't miss it

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon