From Oracle to the Top: How Larry Ellison Became World's Richest, Beating Musk
81-year-old Larry Ellison has overtaken Elon Musk to become the world's richest person, boasting a net worth of $393 billion (Rs 34.59 lakh crore).
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
World's Richest Person
Names like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos usually top the world's richest list. But now, 81-year-old Larry Ellison has taken the lead. The Oracle co-founder's net worth has reached a staggering $393 billion (Rs 34.59 lakh crore). Oracle's stock soared thanks to AI-based cloud contracts, boosting Ellison's wealth by about $101 billion (Rs 8.89 lakh crore) overnight.
Who is Larry Ellison?
Born in 1944, Larry Ellison started Oracle in 1977 as 'Software Development Laboratories.' Through SQL-based database software, Oracle rose to become the world's leading enterprise database in the 80s and 90s. He then expanded his dominance in hardware, software, and cloud by acquiring major companies like PeopleSoft, Sun Microsystems, and NetSuite.
Oracle Co-founder
After 2020, Ellison shifted his focus entirely to AI and cloud. He enhanced 'Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)' and integrated AI databases with models like ChatGPT. The $500 billion Stargate project, announced in 2025, aimed to create a global AI infrastructure. These innovations doubled Oracle's stock, rapidly increasing Ellison's wealth.
Elon Musk
Compared to other billionaires, Tesla CEO Elon Musk currently ranks second with $385 billion. Musk's net worth decreased as Tesla shares fell 13% this year. Meanwhile, Ellison advanced as Oracle shares rose. Even Meta's Mark Zuckerberg has fallen behind Ellison.
Billionaire List
Overall, Ellison, who transformed challenges in the AI and cloud world, has created the next big revolution in the tech world. While Elon Musk always leads in space and electric vehicles, Larry Ellison holds the top spot on the world's richest list in the current AI wave.