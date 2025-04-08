user
user icon

From oil wells to gold vaults: How crude prices shape gold trends

When crude oil prices rise, gold prices tend to follow. Let's explore how crude oil influences the price of gold.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 3:58 PM IST

Gold and crude oil determine today's world economy. Crude oil is unrefined petroleum, made of hydrocarbon deposits. Crude oil is called "black gold." Gold is a precious metal. Today, gold is the most invested asset.

article_image2

Gold and Crude Oil

Crude oil and gold prices are often positively correlated. This means that when crude oil prices rise, gold prices tend to rise as well. Both continue to rise in price due to inflation and economic uncertainty. 

Inflation Relationship

Rising oil prices can contribute to overall inflation because oil is a crucial input for various industries and transportation. Gold, considered a hedge against inflation, gains value during inflationary periods as investors seek to protect their wealth.


article_image3

Gold and Crude Oil Price Hike

Economic Growth and Uncertainty

Rising crude oil prices can negatively impact economic growth by increasing production costs and potentially leading to recessionary pressures. During times of economic uncertainty or instability, investors often turn to gold as a safe haven asset, driving up its price.

Gold-Oil Ratio

The gold-oil ratio, which represents the number of barrels of oil equal to the price of one ounce of gold, can indicate significant imbalances in gold or oil prices. A higher ratio suggests cheaper oil and greater purchasing power of gold, explains OilPrice.com.

article_image4

Gold, Crude Oil, Economy

Varying Timeframes

Some studies suggest that the relationship between oil and gold prices may not always be consistent and can vary depending on market conditions and time periods.

Asymmetrical Effects

There is evidence that the impact of oil price shocks on gold prices can be asymmetrical. During the coronavirus pandemic, gold prices rose as a safe haven asset, while oil prices initially plummeted due to reduced demand. Geopolitical events or supply chain disruptions can also lead to fluctuations in crude oil and gold prices.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra focusing on developing AI and Tech ecosystem in state, says CM Devendra Fadnavis AJR

Maharashtra focusing on developing AI and Tech ecosystem in state, says CM Fadnavis

From boom to bust in 30 minutes: How a fake Trump tariff pause sparked chaos on wall street AJR

From boom to bust in 30 minutes: How a fake Trump tariff pause sparked chaos on wall street

THESE 4 sectors may outperform broader market in coming months: Expert view AJR

THESE 4 sectors may outperform broader market in coming months: Expert view

Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1193 points, Nifty nears 22,550 AJR

Indian stock markets stage comeback; Sensex up 1,193 points, Nifty nears 22,550

US stocks slide sharply in sync with global market meltdown AJR

US stocks slide sharply in sync with global market meltdown

Recent Stories

Madhya Pradesh peon checked university papers in professor's absence, got Rs 5,000, video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Madhya Pradesh peon checked university papers in professor's absence, got Rs 5,000, video goes viral (WATCH)

best up government colleges after 12th admission courses fees iwh

Top 5 Govt Colleges in UP After 12th: Admission, Courses, and Fees

Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or at 2025 Cannes Film Festival; Read on ATG

Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or at 2025 Cannes Film Festival; Read on

Meet one of Indias Richest Scientists who failed in class 12th Dr Murali Krishna Prasad Divi iwh

Meet one of India's Richest Scientists who failed in class 12th

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Is the latest smartphone worth upgrading? gcw

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Is the latest smartphone worth upgrading?

Recent Videos

Trump SLAMS European Union – 'Have to Buy Energy from Us' | Asianet Newsable

Trump SLAMS European Union – 'Have to Buy Energy from Us' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Going to Eliminate Tariffs' – Netanyahu Supports Trump’s Tariff Policy | Asianet Newsable

'Going to Eliminate Tariffs' – Netanyahu Supports Trump’s Tariff Policy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pawan Kalyan’s Son Injured in Singapore School Fire | Deputy CM Cancels Tour, Rushes to Hospital

Pawan Kalyan’s Son Injured in Singapore School Fire | Deputy CM Cancels Tour, Rushes to Hospital

Video Icon
'Wo Kisi Layak Nahi Rahe': Acharya Pramod Krishnam’s Sharp Jibe on Rahul Gandhi | Asianet Newsable

'Wo Kisi Layak Nahi Rahe': Acharya Pramod Krishnam’s Sharp Jibe on Rahul Gandhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Mudra Yojana Beneficiary Praises PM Modi’s Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Mudra Yojana Beneficiary Praises PM Modi’s Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon