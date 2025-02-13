Fitment factor in 8th Pay Commission: Know how much your salary may increase

The central government has formed the 8th Pay Commission, which will increase the salaries and pensions of over 1 crore government employees and pensioners. Learn how much salary, including allowances, will increase at each level if the fitment factor increases to 2.86.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 12:41 PM IST

The central government has approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. As a result, the salaries and pensions of over 1 crore government employees and pensioners across the country may increase.

budget 2025
article_image2

Now many want to know how much the monthly income of government employees can increase under the new salary structure.

article_image3

According to reports, the same calculation formula as the 7th Pay Commission will be used to calculate the salary increase, which will be beneficial for employees from Level 1 to Level 10.

article_image4

When can the 8th Pay Commission be implemented?

Central employees are eagerly waiting for the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission. It is expected to be implemented in early 2026.

article_image5

Currently, employees' salaries are being paid according to the 7th Pay Commission, which came into effect in 2016. However, the basis for the new salary increase will be the fitment factor, which decides the increase in salary and pension.

article_image6

According to experts, the fitment factor in the 8th Pay Commission can be increased up to 2.86. If this happens, the basic salary at Level 1 will increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,480.

article_image7

The effect of this factor will also be effective at all other levels and there will be a significant increase in the salary and pension of the employees.

article_image8

The basic salary of employees at various levels is expected to increase from a minimum of Rs 51,480 to Rs 1,04,346 as a result of the 8th Pay Commission's salary increase.

article_image9

A decision will be taken on the implementation of the recommendations submitted to the Central Government by the 8th Pay Commission.

article_image10

If everything goes according to schedule, central employees will receive their new salaries by next year.

article_image11

As a result, in this era of inflation, all central employees and pensioners are expected to get relief when the 8th Pay Commission is implemented.

