1 8

Image Credit : iSTOCK

ITR Filing Alert

If you are employed, a freelancer, or earn through any other means, this news regarding income tax return (ITR) filing is important for you. The deadline for ITR filing for the financial year 2024-25 is July 31, 2025. Are you prepared? A small mistake can get you a notice from the IT department. Avoid these common ITR filing errors.