FASTag Annual Pass Launches August 15: Who Can Apply and How It Works
Starting August 15, 2025, a FASTag annual pass will be available for national highways and expressways. This optional plan offers toll savings.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
New FASTag Rules
From August 15, 2025, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways introduces a new option for travelers: the FASTag annual pass. This special plan targets private vehicle users who frequently travel on national highways and expressways. While not mandatory, it offers a convenient way for eligible users to save on tolls. The regular FASTag payment system will continue.
Private Vehicles
Users who don't want the annual pass can stick with their current system. To get this new perk, there are a few conditions. First, the vehicle must be a private, non-commercial type like a car, jeep, or van. Second, the vehicle's details must be correctly registered and updated in the VAHAN database, and the FASTag must be stuck on the vehicle's windshield.
FASTag Pass Rules
Vehicles linked only with a chassis number to FASTag aren't eligible for the annual pass. In such cases, users must first update their registration number. The annual pass is non-transferable and tied to the specific vehicle registered with FASTag. Any misuse or attempt to use it on a different vehicle will lead to immediate cancellation without notice. The Ministry clarified that this pass is exclusively for personal-use vehicles.
Road Transport Department
Commercial use will result in immediate cancellation. Before activation, all details will be verified with the government's VAHAN portal. This annual pass is only usable at toll plazas under the National Highway and National Expressway networks. Using it at toll plazas on state highways or other routes managed by local bodies may incur extra charges as per state rules.
FASTag Pass for 200 Trips
So, users should know where the pass applies. The FASTag annual pass costs Rs 3,000 for 2025-26 and activates within two hours of payment. It's valid for one year or 200 trips, whichever comes first. After hitting the limit, it automatically switches back to the standard FASTag toll payment method.