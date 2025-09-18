- Home
EPFO Calculator: How To Get Rs 7071 Pension Every Month After Retirement? Check Details
You can calculate the interest earned on the money in your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account and the pension amount you can receive after retirement using the EPF calculator
How much pension after retirement?
Salaried employees have an EPF account. You can easily calculate interest earned and post-retirement pension using the EPF calculator. So, how do you use it to calculate your pension?
Employees' Provident Fund
Saving for retirement is key. Salaried folks have an EPF account, but many don't know the interest or returns. It's vital to calculate how much your investment can grow.
PF Calculator
A PF calculator makes this easy. Each month, a part of your salary and a contribution from your employer go into your EPF account. Use the calculator to see your total balance.
What is your contribution to the EPF account?
An employee contributes 12% of their monthly salary to EPF. The employer also contributes 12%. Of this, 8.33% goes to the Employees' Pension Scheme and 3.67% to the EPF.
What is this EPF calculator?
This calculator shows the total amount in your EPF account upon retirement. It helps you calculate the entire sum, including your and your employer's contributions plus interest.
EPF Formula
Enter your age, basic salary, contribution percentages, annual salary hike, retirement age, and interest rate to see how much you can save for your retirement.
Basic Salary and Dearness Allowance
An employee can contribute up to 12% of their basic salary and dearness allowance to their EPF account. The employer also contributes 12%. Of this, 8.33% goes to EPS and 3.67% to the employee's EPF account.
EPS Pension Formula = Pensionable Salary X Pensionable Service / 70
For a higher pension, it's based on the average salary of the last 60 months. E.g., start EPS at 25, retire at 58, and get a monthly pension of Rs. 7071 [(Rs. 15000*33)/70].
EPF Account
An organization with at least 20 employees must open EPF accounts for them. Some firms with fewer than 20 employees also advise them to open EPF accounts.