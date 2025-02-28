Elon Musk to Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani, Jeff Bezos among top 24 superbillionaires of the world

The list of the world's richest people has been released. Their wealth and earnings are unimaginable. Who is in the first place in this list of wealthy people? Want to know where Indian businessmen Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani are on this list? Then let's go.

Super Billionaires...

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has released a new list of wealthy people. This is a list of super billionaires. One must have at least $50 billion in assets.

Elon Musk is in the first place in the list of super billionaires. His net worth is $419.4 billion. He is also called a centi-billionaire.

Elon Musk is in the first place in the list of 24 super billionaires in the world. Ambani and Adani have also got a place in the list.

Mukesh Ambani, head of Reliance Industries, is in 17th place in this list. His net worth is $90.6 billion. But he is in first place in India.

Gautam Adani is in 21st place. He has investments in the energy, port, and airport sectors through the Adani Group. Recently, Adani's shares have fallen in the stock market, and he has fallen down the list.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is in 2nd place. LVMH head Bernard Arnault is in 3rd place. Both of them are American business giants.

Laurence Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg, Sergey Brin, Steven Ballmer, Warren Buffett, and James Walton are also on this list. They belong to software, real estate, telecom, oil, etc.

