Earn Rs 50,000 Monthly: 5 Profitable Businesses Under Rs 10,000
This article guides those who want to start their own business with low capital. It explains how to earn up to Rs 50,000 per month from 5 profitable businesses by investing just Rs 10,000.
Own Business
Many people dream of starting their own business instead of working a 9-to-5 job. The desire to be your own boss is strong, but a lack of capital often holds them back.
Rs 10,000 capital
We're sharing five business ideas you can start with just Rs 10,000. These ventures can help you easily earn at least Rs 50,000 per month. Let's check them out.
1. Selling eco-friendly products
The demand for eco-friendly products is on the rise. You can sell items like natural soaps, bamboo baskets, and bags online or in local markets for a good profit.
2. Home-based nutrition and health consulting
As health awareness grows, offer online nutrition advice. With Rs 10,000 investment, you can start a course. Charge up to Rs 5,000 per client; 10 clients a month can earn you Rs 50,000.
Gardening and Organic
Interested in gardening? Start an organic plant and herb business. With Rs 10,000 investment for supplies, you can sell plants for Rs 100-500 each and earn up to Rs 50,000 a month.
4. Bakery and healthy snacks
Sell healthy, premium homemade bakery snacks. With Rs 10,000 investment, you can make and sell them locally or online. Charging Rs 200-500 per order can earn you up to Rs 50,000 monthly.
5. Home-based skincare or natural cosmetics
Love fashion? Make and sell homemade cosmetics like face packs and lotions. It's a profitable venture. Charge Rs 200-500 per item and sell Rs 100-150 a month to earn up to Rs 50,000.
Disclaimer: All business and investments carry market risks. Consult an expert before investing. This content is for informational purposes only.