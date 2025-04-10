Early morning or midnight? Here's when flight tickets are cheapest

Read Full Gallery

If you frequently travel by flight and want to book cheap tickets, this news is for you. Travel experts reveal when ticket prices are lower. Learn when and how you can find the cheapest flight tickets...

1. When are tickets cheapest?

Several reports show that early morning flights have lower demand, so their tickets are often cheaper. Airlines may offer discounts in the 4-6 AM slots to fill seats. Booking at midnight (12-2 AM) sees less website traffic, and airlines sometimes release leftover tickets cheaply.

2. Which day is the cheapest for flight tickets?

Tickets are cheapest when booked on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Tickets become more expensive closer to weekends and holidays due to increased travel demand.

3. How many days in advance should you book flight tickets?

Airlines offer maximum discounts 3 to 6 weeks before domestic flights and 2 to 3 months before international flights.

4. Which apps and tricks to use for flight tickets?

Set alerts on platforms like Google Flights, Skyscanner, Hopper, and MakeMyTrip. Search in Incognito Mode to avoid price tracking. Check for cashback and credit card offers. You might get extra discounts.

5. Misconceptions about seats and times

Back row or window seats are not always more expensive. The airline's system automatically assigns seats, but ticket price depends on your date, time, and demand.

