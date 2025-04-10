user
user icon

Early morning or midnight? Here's when flight tickets are cheapest

If you frequently travel by flight and want to book cheap tickets, this news is for you. Travel experts reveal when ticket prices are lower. Learn when and how you can find the cheapest flight tickets...

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 8:41 AM IST

1. When are tickets cheapest?

Several reports show that early morning flights have lower demand, so their tickets are often cheaper. Airlines may offer discounts in the 4-6 AM slots to fill seats. Booking at midnight (12-2 AM) sees less website traffic, and airlines sometimes release leftover tickets cheaply.

article_image2

2. Which day is the cheapest for flight tickets?

Tickets are cheapest when booked on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Tickets become more expensive closer to weekends and holidays due to increased travel demand.


article_image3

3. How many days in advance should you book flight tickets?

Airlines offer maximum discounts 3 to 6 weeks before domestic flights and 2 to 3 months before international flights.

article_image4

4. Which apps and tricks to use for flight tickets?

Set alerts on platforms like Google Flights, Skyscanner, Hopper, and MakeMyTrip. Search in Incognito Mode to avoid price tracking. Check for cashback and credit card offers. You might get extra discounts.

article_image5

5. Misconceptions about seats and times

Back row or window seats are not always more expensive. The airline's system automatically assigns seats, but ticket price depends on your date, time, and demand.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68480 per sovereign in single-day spike april 10 2025 anr

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68,480 per sovereign in single-day spike

India chance to rewire industrial reforms amidst tariff turbulence opinion snt

India's chance to rewire industrial reforms amidst tariff turbulence | Opinion

No more photocopies! Here's how new Aadhaar app lets you share your ID digitally AJR

No more photocopies! Here's how new Aadhaar app lets you share your ID digitally

Water bills in Bengaluru hiked after 11 years: Here is how much you will pay now AJR

Water bills in Bengaluru hiked after 11 years! Here’s how much you will pay now

Asian markets rally on Trump's 90-day tariff pause; Indian markets shut for Mahavir Jayanti AJR

Asian markets rally on Trump's 90-day tariff pause; Indian markets shut for Mahavir Jayanti

Recent Stories

Will Trump's tariffs crash FIFA's $15 bn 2026 World Cup dream snt

Will Trump's tariffs crash FIFA's $15 bn 2026 World Cup dream?

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH) shk

'No need to give him Biryani, facilities like Kasab': 26/11 hero on Tahawwur Rana's extradition (WATCH)

Jasmin Walia Inspired Bodycon Dress Ideas for IPL Match Outfits sri

IPL Match Outfit: Jasmin Walia Bodycon Dress for Camera Focus

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68480 per sovereign in single-day spike april 10 2025 anr

Kerala: Gold price hits all-time high of Rs 68,480 per sovereign in single-day spike

Kesari 2: Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here ATG

'Kesari 2': Akshay Kumar starrer gets 'A' certificate; check run-time here

Recent Videos

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Gulf Pulse | Dubai-Mumbai Underwater Train? Reality Check on Viral Concept | 1000 km/h in 2 Hours?

Video Icon
World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

World Pulse | 24 Times More Powerful Than Hiroshima Bomb: US Speeds Up B61-13 Production. What is it

Video Icon
Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Kunal Kamra Roasts Bigg Boss: 'Mental Hospital Is Better!' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Burkha-Clad Woman Caught Without Ticket: Threatens 'Kaat Ke Daal Dungi' & Questions PM!

Video Icon