Dol Yatra 2025: West Bengal announces 3 consecutive days off; check full holiday list

State government employees in West Bengal are delighted with the 2025 holiday list. A three-day holiday has been announced for Holi. Find out how!

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 9:12 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 9:12 AM IST

The 2025 holiday list for state government employees has been released. Durga Puja holidays in 2025 start from Chaturthi. Shashthi is a Sunday, so it's already a holiday and not listed.

article_image2

Holidays are granted until Ekadashi. Dwadashi is a Sunday. The following Monday is Lakshmi Puja, followed by another holiday. A continuous holiday from Chaturthi to two days after Lakshmi Puja.

article_image3

After a brief return to work, another extended holiday period occurs during Kali Puja, from October 20th to 24th.

article_image4

Kali Puja is a holiday, followed by two more days off. Bhai Phota is on the 23rd, with the next day also a holiday.

article_image5

The next day is Saturday, providing a weekend break. Two days off for Chhath Puja follow on Monday and Tuesday (October 27-28).

article_image6

Holi also brings a continuous holiday. March 14th and 15th are holidays, followed by Sunday, creating a three-day break.

article_image7

Under the NI Act, February has four holidays: 3rd, 6th, 14th, and 26th. March has four: 14th, 15th, 27th, and 31st. April has six: 1st, 10th, 14th, 15th, 18th, and 19th.

article_image8

May has holidays on the 1st, 9th, and 12th. June has holidays on the 6th, 7th, 27th, and 30th. July has no holidays. August has holidays on the 9th and 15th.

article_image9

September has holidays on the 5th, 26th, 27th, 29th, and 30th. October has holidays on the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th, 20th, 23rd, 27th, and 28th. November has holidays on the 5th and 15th. December has a holiday only on the 25th.

