Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs

A person lost their government job for being involved in the promoting business alongside their government job. Nabanna made this decision after a 5-year investigation. According to government rules, a person cannot be involved in any other business while holding a government job.

Doing business alongside a government job? Or are you involved in another profession? Time to be careful.

A government employee recently lost his job for being involved in the promoting business. The accused person used to work in a government job. Besides, he used to do promoting for additional income.

Finally, he had to lose his job as all the evidence went against him. He joined the government job after passing the West Bengal Public Service Commission exam.

The person also has a trade license in his name. Money from the business is also deposited. There is also a registered company in his name. All this information comes to the government.

After receiving the information, the person was given a chance to defend himself. According to government rules, no one can be in a government post and do business.

