Did you know? Govt employees restricted from running businesses or taking extra jobs

A person lost their government job for being involved in the promoting business alongside their government job. Nabanna made this decision after a 5-year investigation. According to government rules, a person cannot be involved in any other business while holding a government job.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 12:26 PM IST

Doing business alongside a government job? Or are you involved in another profession? Time to be careful.

budget 2025
article_image2

A government employee recently lost his job for being involved in the promoting business. The accused person used to work in a government job. Besides, he used to do promoting for additional income.

article_image3

Finally, he had to lose his job as all the evidence went against him. He joined the government job after passing the West Bengal Public Service Commission exam.

article_image4

The person also has a trade license in his name. Money from the business is also deposited. There is also a registered company in his name. All this information comes to the government.

article_image5

After receiving the information, the person was given a chance to defend himself. According to government rules, no one can be in a government post and do business.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nifty Sensex slip as Trump tariffs kick in; global markets under pressure AJR

Nifty, Sensex slip as Trump tariffs kick in; global markets under pressure

Market recovery in sight? March has historically boosted Nifty's performance AJR

Market recovery in sight? March has historically boosted Nifty's performance

Liquidity boost? RBI likely to pump Rs 1 lakh crore into economy by March AJR

Liquidity boost? RBI likely to pump Rs 1 lakh crore into economy by March

India to meet 1 million tonne sugar export quota in two months: ISMA AJR

India to meet 1 million tonne sugar export quota in two months: ISMA

Ministry of Coal's Gandhinagar roadshow highlights investment in coal sector AJR

Ministry of Coal's Gandhinagar roadshow highlights investment in coal sector

Recent Stories

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works snt

New device lets you experience taste in virtual reality; here's how it works

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch dmn

Bangladesh military deploys Turkish drones near Indian border, India keeping close watch

Video Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH) RBA

Video: Where is Ranu Mandal? Social media sensation's latest video wearing Zomato t-shirt SHOCKS fans (WATCH)

PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, showcases commitment to wildlife conservation vkp

PM Modi inaugurates Vantara in Jamnagar, showcases commitment to wildlife conservation

AI powered microscopy breakthrough reveals hidden dynamics of nanoparticles at atomic level snt

AI-powered microscopy breakthrough reveals hidden dynamics of nanoparticles at atomic level

Recent Videos

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

IIT Baba DETAINED for Ganja Possession, Released on Bail Amid Suicide Rumors

Video Icon
IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

IIT Baba Arrested? Abhay Singh Breaks Silence While Celebrating Birthday

Video Icon
CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

CAG's Systemic Failures EXPOSED! Ex-CAG DG Puts India's Financial Watchdog Under Scanner | EXCLUSIVE

Video Icon
'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

'Very Wrong': Dinesh Lad SLAMS Shama Mohamed for Rohit Sharma Comment! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

PM Modi's Thrilling LION SAFARI at Gir National Park | World Wildlife Day Special

Video Icon