DA hike update: Know when West Bengal govt employees will receive increased allowance

The Dearness Allowance (DA) for West Bengal state government employees has been increased by 4%, raising it to 18%, effective from April 1. However, there's no confirmed news yet regarding the 7th Pay Commission.

There has been speculation about the DA of state government employees for a long time. At one point it was heard that it would increase by 6%. Sometimes there are rumors that DA will increase by 10%.

Ending the long speculation, the Mamata government announced the DA in the budget. It was informed that DA will be given at the rate of 4%.

So far, state government employees were getting 14 percent DA in hand. It increased to 18 percent. Now more big news has come to light about DA. It was known when this extra money will be available.

After a long wait, DA was announced, but the question on everyone's mind is when this money will be credited to the account.

The government has announced that this DA will be effective from next April 1. That is, from this April, all state government employees will get DA at the rate of 18 percent. In other words, the salary is increasing in a few days.

Meanwhile, no definite news has come about the formation of the 7th Pay Commission. Old records say that the 6th Pay Commission was formed in 2015. Then after 10 years i.e. 2025, the 7th Pay Commission is supposed to be formed.

However, no definite news has been received yet. Possibly the 7th Pay Commission will be announced at the end of this year.

