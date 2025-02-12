DA Hike Update: Govt employees, pensioners to get salary boost every 3 months!

The government is about to make a significant decision. Recently, the central government approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission. Amidst all this, big news is coming! It is learned that DA will increase every 3 months?

Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 12, 2025, 3:22 PM IST

The tug-of-war between government employees and the government over DA (Dearness Allowance) continues.

This has been going on for a long time between the state government employees (Government Employees) of West Bengal and the state government.

Central government employees also have 18 months of Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears. In this atmosphere, the government gave new good news.

Will DA increase every three months from now on? It is believed that the government may change the DA (Dearness Allowance) calculator.

Central government employees are currently getting DA at the rate of 53% under the 7th Pay Commission. Speculation is rife that the Center may increase dearness allowance again in March.

Meanwhile, there is the central budget 2025. Before that, the central government employees wrote a letter to the cabinet secretary.

The report says that the average of 12 months for determining the rate of Dearness Allowance (DA) should be replaced with 3 months. If this happens, central government employees will get money for price hike every 3 months.

Along with that, a separate Consumer Price Index has been demanded for central government employees and pensioners. Along with that, point-to-point dearness allowance has also been mentioned.

