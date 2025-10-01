Image Credit : stockPhoto

With the revision, the DA rate has risen from 55 per cent to 58 per cent of basic pay and pension. The hike will be applied retrospectively from July 1, 2025, and arrears for July, August, and September will be included in the October salary, ensuring employees have additional funds just in time for Diwali shopping and festivities.

For example, a central employee with a basic salary of Rs 30,000 will see an extra Rs 900 per month, while those earning Rs 40,000 will get Rs 1,200 more. Over the three-month arrears period, this translates to Rs 2,700 to Rs 3,600, giving timely festive relief.